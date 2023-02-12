 Skip to content
When should you mow your grass after winter?
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just spitballing here, but how about "when it gets too long"?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When it needs it and the rain stops.  Jesus, are people really getting to be this stupid?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are you going for the Brazilian, the Landing Strip, or the full Yul Brynner?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, to live in a place where March 18 has green grass that needs to be mowed.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Many people tend to stop mowing their lawns during the winter months as the cold weather is said to stop the grass from growing,"

I like how "the cold stops grass from growing in winter" is a rumor or opinion and not a fact that the Mirror is willing to commit to editorially.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

shastacola: Oh, to live in a place where March 18 has green grass that needs to be mowed.


Earliest I've mowed (Kansas) was the last week of March, and that was after a mild winter/early spring one year.  Usually it's mid/late-April before it needs it

Last year was so dry I mowed only once after June 1st, and that was just mainly to cut down some ragged weeds that had sprouted up.  Last year was horribly dry here and the grass just stopped growing.  By the end of June it was brown and dead
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy shiat this isn't just first-world problems, this is serious-OCD, bored-white-man problems.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
depends where you live.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

koder: Holy shiat this isn't just first-world problems, this is serious-OCD, bored-white-man problems.


I'm not 100% sure that "Grace Hoffman" isn't Hank Hill's pseudonym.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When should I? Never.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't have HOA rules so it's whenever I feel like it.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When the city sends a letter stating they're going to start fining you?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I should spread some lawn fertilizer and moss control this week. Once the grass starts to perk up after that is usually a good time to mow. Difficulty: The moles have been farking like rabbits this year and the traps and buzzer thingys do nothing.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"During the spring and summer, experts advise that your lawn should be cut every two weeks."

That doesn't sound right, but maybe British grass is different.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is Canada. We prefer to smoke ours.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

shastacola: Oh, to live in a place where March 18 has green grass that needs to be mowed.


20+ years ago I mowed on March 5th.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
twin cities here: round about mid-May
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: shastacola: Oh, to live in a place where March 18 has green grass that needs to be mowed.

20+ years ago I mowed on March 5th.


It's probably a jungle by now!
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

shastacola: Oh, to live in a place where March 18 has green grass that needs to be mowed.


If this warm weather continues, we might need to here in SE Wisconsin. Normally it is still under a bunch of snow on that date . . . often snow that just fell.

Mid March is when I start my seed indoors for planting mid to late May.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Should I wait to mow until the authorities remove the free ballon China gave me?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go with "when I sober up".
 
phaseolus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you want to be kind to pollinators, let it grow long until lots of things start blooming. Early in the season there's not much food for them besides dandelions and clover in your lawns.

https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't mow anymore. I burn it all off with jellied diesel and salt anything that tries to crop up later. Most of my yard is now carpet samples and appliance boxes. Get green, morans.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: "During the spring and summer, experts advise that your lawn should be cut every two weeks."

That doesn't sound right, but maybe British grass is different.


If I waited two weeks to mow here in late Spring, I'd have to bale it.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phaseolus: If you want to be kind to pollinators, let it grow long until lots of things start blooming. Early in the season there's not much food for them besides dandelions and clover in your lawns.

https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/


A neighbor up the street has one, officially permitted by the township so that he receives no notices to mow.

https://extension.umn.edu/landscape-design/planting-and-maintaining-bee-lawn
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's time to mow when it's time to mow.
Billions of electrons dies needlessly for this article to be posted.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Define "after winter" cuz we have:
February thaw
Winter return
False spring
Revenge of winter
March mock spring
Ha Ha, winter is back
April rain AND snow showers
"Is it finally spring yet?" Early May
Encore winter
'Kay, not sh*thing you this time spring
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Just spitballing here, but how about "when it gets too long"?


/thread
 
frankb00th
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
After the first dandelions have flowered then seeded.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I mowed yesterday to suck up the last of the leaves and get ready for spring. Fescue has started growing.  That's somewhat typical in Atlanta.  The lawn guys come to blow, edge, and mow my neighbors every week all through winter.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Haha suckers. The only lawn I mow is my own public hair and it takes seconds
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

phaseolus: If you want to be kind to pollinators, let it grow long until lots of things start blooming. Early in the season there's not much food for them besides dandelions and clover in your lawns.

https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/


😂

If I let it grow thru May I probably wouldn't be able to mow it, it would be so long. Plus, where I am, there's plenty of stuff for the bees etc. in the 2/3 - 3/4 of my property where I don't mow.

That's how it is in the PNW, when you have a bit of land (1.23 acres, in my case)
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The lawn guys come to blow, edge, and mow my neighbors every week all through winter.


Kinky.
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Define "after winter" cuz we have:
February thaw
Winter return
False spring
Revenge of winter
March mock spring
Ha Ha, winter is back
April rain AND snow showers
"Is it finally spring yet?" Early May
Encore winter
'Kay, not sh*thing you this time spring


Yep. Ontario.
 
