(ABC 10 Sacamento)   You know what is worse than using a Sharpie on a whiteboard?
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Using a Dremel on a whiteboard?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PowerPoint?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's new. The most commonly accepted form of communication in Stockton is 9mm.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
An entire office that thinks they can skimp on whiteboards by painting the walls with a whiteboard-like material.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Well, that's new. The most commonly accepted form of communication in Stockton is 9mm.


I'd say they're lucky.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Scribble over it with a dry erase marker.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Using a whiteboard on a sharpie?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Using a Sharpie on a blackboard?
 
Vern
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Using a Sharpie on a blackboard


African American board, please.
 
6nome
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wrote my full name with Sharpie on whiteboard in 8th grade English. Went up to erase it after whatever activity, couldn't get it off, then the bell rang and I bolted out of there. Never got caught
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Denatured alcohol followed by some bleach should work. God, I hate whiteboards.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I watched a former boss use a Sharpie on a smart board.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The holocaust?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Holocaust?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pestifer: Denatured alcohol followed by some bleach should work. God, I hate whiteboards.


Even easier: just scribble on top of it with a dry-erase marker, and the permanent marker will wipe off right along with it.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sharpies on Latinas
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What the hell? You used to be cool, Stockton.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The holocaust.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For unknown reasons

Well, pay more attention when driving next time.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Starbucks?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You filmed the person do this, but didn't think to get a picture of their license plate?  WTF?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Scribble over it with a dry erase marker.


This is the answer.

I can't believe I didn't know this until a few years ago.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Rubbing alcohol takes Sharpie off so easily. It's not like it's paint.
 
shamen123
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Being blocked from a website because yet another site that only works in the USA got greenlight on fark?
 
ansius
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: The holocaust.


So, do you use the laugh react for this or the smart react because you don't want to use the laugh react?

Modern problems.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: I watched a former boss use a Sharpie on a smart board.


Worked IT at a school where a substitute teacher did that.

The students were apparently as horrified as we were.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: You filmed the person do this, but didn't think to get a picture of their license plate?  WTF?


They didn't film it to get justice, they filmed it to get attention.

"Cello Arcia and his mother are still traumatized..."Yeah, sure they are.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looks to me like the idiot suspect in question went out that day just looking for someone to do this to.  And, being an idiot, will no doubt have already bragged about it some social media platform or another.  Start checking there, first.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe they shouldn't blur out the perpetrator's license plate if they want help catching them?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lupus.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whatisaidwas: Sharpies on Latinas


That's white boards, not white broads.
 
