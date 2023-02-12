 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Remember that superintendent who blamed the girl who killed herself after being bullied? Yeah, he resigned. Good riddance to bad rubbish
    More: Followup, High school, Suicide prevention, New Jersey, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Suicide, Daily Mail, Student, Child  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are people who are horrible people, and there are people who are stupid horrible people. We know this Superintendent is a horrible person because they did not call police or an ambulance when a student was knocked unconscious in the halls.

We know the superintendent is stupid because anyone in his position with the survival skills of a blood-engorge mosquito knows to hire Crisis PR in this situation or at least to say "we are horrified by [student's] suicide and are working day and night to make sure nothing like this happens again."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parlapanides publicly tried to shift blame to Kuch's familly-blaming her suicide on an "affair" he said her father had had years earlier that he claimed led her mother to kill herself, and suggesting the 14-year-old had a drug problem.

Holy shiat.  Who the f*ck says anything like that in this situation?  In any situation?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, if Ron Jeremy had ended up with with a tiny dick, I suppose he might have become a school administrator...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was surprisingly swift accountability in this day and age, especially in the NY public school system. I figured he'd hang on for the next 20 years, easy.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: That was surprisingly swift accountability in this day and age, especially in the NY public school system. I figured he'd hang on for the next 20 years, easy.


They didn't say he resigned without 90% of his current salary, medical benefits for life, and whatever pension benefits he'd earned with that attitude.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: That was surprisingly swift accountability in this day and age, especially in the NY public school system. I figured he'd hang on for the next 20 years, easy.


There are all too many enterprises where any amount of incompetence is forgivable, as long as you don't make a spectacle of yourself in front of a journalist and, ah, "bring the enterprise into disrepute."
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All he had to say was "No comment" and shut the fark up.
Idiot.
He's a walking liability any time he's in front of a camera and companies would do well to avoid the fark out of him.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No doubt to spend more time with his Congressional campaign.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly don't understand this

Just how broken of a person do you have to be to think saying something like that was a good idea?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Countdown to claims that he was "cancelled" unjustly...
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I had so much hope about halfway through headline that he did a one-click self-uninstall.  Oh well.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

natazha: No doubt to spend more time with his Congressional campaign.


he'll be doing events with bobo and Kari lake once he chenges his name to Ned Holness
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Lsherm: That was surprisingly swift accountability in this day and age, especially in the NY public school system. I figured he'd hang on for the next 20 years, easy.

They didn't say he resigned without 90% of his current salary, medical benefits for life, and whatever pension benefits he'd earned with that attitude.


Or that he resigned with his teaching certificates still intact, which would mean he can still be employed by a school district.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Lsherm: That was surprisingly swift accountability in this day and age, especially in the NY public school system. I figured he'd hang on for the next 20 years, easy.

They didn't say he resigned without 90% of his current salary, medical benefits for life, and whatever pension benefits he'd earned with that attitude.


He'll have a job in Florida by the fall semester.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Countdown to claims that he was "cancelled" unjustly...


Ben Stein to the rescue.
 
Snort
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Haha.jpg
 
squidloe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: maxandgrinch: Lsherm: That was surprisingly swift accountability in this day and age, especially in the NY public school system. I figured he'd hang on for the next 20 years, easy.

They didn't say he resigned without 90% of his current salary, medical benefits for life, and whatever pension benefits he'd earned with that attitude.

He'll have a job in Florida by the fall semester.


shiat, he'll be the Secretary of Education for FL
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why the fark aren't there federal laws that punish schools for not taking action to address bullying? It's a titanic problem no one wants to address.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

squidloe: bigdog1960: maxandgrinch: Lsherm: That was surprisingly swift accountability in this day and age, especially in the NY public school system. I figured he'd hang on for the next 20 years, easy.

They didn't say he resigned without 90% of his current salary, medical benefits for life, and whatever pension benefits he'd earned with that attitude.

He'll have a job in Florida by the fall semester.

shiat, he'll be the Secretary of Education for FL


And the next DeVos when DeSantis wins in 2024.


/hate this timeline
 
wage0048
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hopefully his remorse eats away at his soul constantly right up to the point where he removes himself from humanity.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wage0048: Hopefully his remorse eats away at his soul constantly right up to the point where he removes himself from humanity.


Unlikely, because he probably figures he did nothing wrong.
 
rpm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wage0048: Hopefully his remorse eats away at his soul constantly right up to the point where he removes himself from humanity.


Assumes facts not in evidence.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Azz: Why the fark aren't there federal laws that punish schools for not taking action to address bullying? It's a titanic problem no one wants to address.


Every farking time politicians push for stronger bullying laws there's always some Repub asshole who wants a religious exemption to allow bullying.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well done, Libs.  You bullied him into resigning.  I hope you're happy.
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Azz: Why the fark aren't there federal laws that punish schools for not taking action to address bullying? It's a titanic problem no one wants to address.


Republicans.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Central Regional School District superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
but, where will he live ??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Parlapanides publicly tried to shift blame to Kuch's familly-blaming her suicide on an "affair" he said her father had had years earlier that he claimed led her mother to kill herself, and suggesting the 14-year-old had a drug problem.

Holy shiat.  Who the f*ck says anything like that in this situation?  In any situation?

[Fark user image image 317x222]

Well, if Ron Jeremy had ended up with with a tiny dick, I suppose he might have become a school administrator...


School officials aren't exactly known for their intellectual horsepower.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He should have all his credentials revoked. If he ended up living under a bridge I wouldn't have an ounce of sympathy. He has no sympathy, no empathy for others.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We've raised our children in a CNJ school district from 2004 - to this June. Bullying was taken very seriously both in school and even social media. Obviously school administration can't control what goes on off campus but heads would have rolled in our districts. I talk to my youngest and she says there is some online bullying but nothing she and her friends can't handle (also talk to the parents).
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: He should have all his credentials revoked. If he ended up living under a bridge I wouldn't have an ounce of sympathy. He has no sympathy, no empathy for others.


I'd go farther than that.  He should face criminal charges for negligence for not reporting the beating to police.  

Two kids fighting, that's something you maybe deal with (harshly) in school.  The minute you have multiple people assaulting one person, you've got to get the police involved.
 
ryant123
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hope his (hopefully) fat and psychopathic wife has a word or two for him after all this sh-t.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BigMax: There are people who are horrible people, and there are people who are stupid horrible people.


Yet people elect them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Lsherm: That was surprisingly swift accountability in this day and age, especially in the NY public school system. I figured he'd hang on for the next 20 years, easy.

They didn't say he resigned without 90% of his current salary, medical benefits for life, and whatever pension benefits he'd earned with that attitude.


Yup. This dude will live comfortably for the rest of his life.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

puffy999: Good.


Reported for bullying.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: maxandgrinch: Lsherm: That was surprisingly swift accountability in this day and age, especially in the NY public school system. I figured he'd hang on for the next 20 years, easy.

They didn't say he resigned without 90% of his current salary, medical benefits for life, and whatever pension benefits he'd earned with that attitude.

He'll have a job in Florida by the fall semester.


Came here to say this. Sad that was my first reaction too.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lsherm: That was surprisingly swift accountability in this day and age, especially in the NY public school system. I figured he'd hang on for the next 20 years, easy.


my sister taught English in upstate NY public school. they went through at least two administrators a year, and had to pay them a bundle because of contracts. admins were a major PITA for the teachers.
 
khatores
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Azz: Why the fark aren't there federal laws that punish schools for not taking action to address bullying? It's a titanic problem no one wants to address.


No one wants to wade into what can become a very complex situation.

I went to a fairly small school. Bullying happened but we self-regulated against it for kids who were ESE or seemed like they weren't able to defend themselves. If you bothered a kid who had a disability, you could expect a swift beating.

I'd like to see more unity among students in working against bullying, both in the sense of cultivating better relations one another and also taking a face-kicking approach if needed.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Well done, Libs.  You bullied him into resigning.  I hope you're happy.


Not as happy as I would be if he was pushing daisies.

/Not a lib or con, just a free range human.
 
carkiller
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: I honestly don't understand this

Just how broken of a person do you have to be to think saying something like that was a good idea?


At my most charitable, what I would hypothesize is: MAGA + pandemic burnout = 1 more generation of loathsome excuses for humanity, everywhere one looks.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

khatores: Azz: Why the fark aren't there federal laws that punish schools for not taking action to address bullying? It's a titanic problem no one wants to address.

No one wants to wade into what can become a very complex situation.

I went to a fairly small school. Bullying happened but we self-regulated against it for kids who were ESE or seemed like they weren't able to defend themselves. If you bothered a kid who had a disability, you could expect a swift beating.

I'd like to see more unity among students in working against bullying, both in the sense of cultivating better relations one another and also taking a face-kicking approach if needed.


Yep. It seems the only way to stop a bully is by kicking their ass and letting them know it will happen again.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

neapoi: maxandgrinch: Lsherm: That was surprisingly swift accountability in this day and age, especially in the NY public school system. I figured he'd hang on for the next 20 years, easy.

They didn't say he resigned without 90% of his current salary, medical benefits for life, and whatever pension benefits he'd earned with that attitude.

Yup. This dude will live comfortably for the rest of his life.


5-7 years on the outside, looking at that age and weight. Feel bad for that poor girl. That's a tough age. I had a talk with my 12 year old daughter after reading this story yesterday.

Fortunately our school district seems to require a minimum of a PhD in Educational Psychology or equivalent in order to be a Superintendent, come to think of it, even our Grade School principals have PhDs.

And they all make way more than this slob did. So my daughter said this would never happen in her school, and if it did there would be wall to wall cops. Downside is my taxes are insane. I'm getting what I pay for though.

Ocean County is MAGA country and taxation is theft, don't tread on them. They are getting what they pay for, too.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
he apparently owns a sub shop. if anyone has that info i'll begin ruining it immeadiately
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BigMax: There are people who are horrible people, and there are people who are stupid horrible people. We know this Superintendent is a horrible person because they did not call police or an ambulance when a student was knocked unconscious in the halls.

We know the superintendent is stupid because anyone in his position with the survival skills of a blood-engorge mosquito knows to hire Crisis PR in this situation or at least to say "we are horrified by [student's] suicide and are working day and night to make sure nothing like this happens again."


You're depending on people being human....

We are bad code. We need to be expunged. Yes. All of us. We should give the next species the chance.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd love to get more current information

Triantafillos Parlapanides in 2016 was employed in Central Regional and had annual salary of $154,000 according to public records. This salary is 111 percent higher than average and 125 percent higher than median salary in Central Regional.

Can't wait to see what School district picks him up next. I'm guessing he'd fit in great in my NW NJ county.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

khatores: Azz: Why the fark aren't there federal laws that punish schools for not taking action to address bullying? It's a titanic problem no one wants to address.

No one wants to wade into what can become a very complex situation.

I went to a fairly small school. Bullying happened but we self-regulated against it for kids who were ESE or seemed like they weren't able to defend themselves. If you bothered a kid who had a disability, you could expect a swift beating.

I'd like to see more unity among students in working against bullying, both in the sense of cultivating better relations one another and also taking a face-kicking approach if needed.


Problem is, it's usually the kids who tried to stop it who get in trouble, because the bully doesn't self-regulate and will snitch.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: The Irresponsible Captain: He should have all his credentials revoked. If he ended up living under a bridge I wouldn't have an ounce of sympathy. He has no sympathy, no empathy for others.

I'd go farther than that.  He should face criminal charges for negligence for not reporting the beating to police.  

Two kids fighting, that's something you maybe deal with (harshly) in school.  The minute you have multiple people assaulting one person, you've got to get the police involved.


You can never win that game.  Call the cops and you have people biatching about cops handling things that the school should be handling.  Handle it in house and people biatch about not having the kids arrested.  And that's ignoring every other landmine the people that make the decision have to tap dance around.
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How that young woman's parents didn't beat him to death with a hammer is amazing to me. I don't think I'd be able to control myself.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: maxandgrinch: Lsherm: That was surprisingly swift accountability in this day and age, especially in the NY public school system. I figured he'd hang on for the next 20 years, easy.

They didn't say he resigned without 90% of his current salary, medical benefits for life, and whatever pension benefits he'd earned with that attitude.

Or that he resigned with his teaching certificates still intact, which would mean he can still be employed by a school district.


Any school would hire a kid out of college before this guy.

He would cost 2x as much as a noob, solely on the school's pay schedule (you can't get around that).

A private school, maybe. Not a public school.
 
trialpha
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: You can never win that game. Call the cops and you have people biatching about cops handling things that the school should be handling. Handle it in house and people biatch about not having the kids arrested. And that's ignoring every other landmine the people that make the decision have to tap dance around.


With the way things are, nobody sane/intelligent would want to work for a school system. So, you end up with people like this guy.
 
