"I was a people pleaser for 30 years. Not anymore"
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cat Burns - people pleaser (lyric video)
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I taught elementary school, I always read the kids Dr. Seuss' "Thidwick the Big-Hearted Moose".  And we'd discuss after.  And the kids were always surprised to learn the moral of the story was, "Be nice, but don't let people take advantage of you."  You could see both wonder and relief in their eyes.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So disappointed in the author of this article.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Be kind, be helpful, but don't be a doormat
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
that is why my family hates me.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fine, as long as you don't go too far the other way and become a self-absorbed asshole.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
[Comment Redacted]
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
<<Pas besoin de gril, l'enfer c'est les autres.>>

--Sartre [Garcin, Huis clos]
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So... no more butt stuff?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can be a people pleaser and tend to your own needs at the same time.

You just have to get people into thinking that which you need is also what they need.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: So... no more butt stuff?


A good girl says, "Well, that wasn't so bad.  I hope he enjoyed his birthday."

A bad girl says, "You know what would be cool?  TWO dicks in my ass."

/jim jeffries
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess you won't be hosting the gang bang next week, then.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: GardenWeasel: So... no more butt stuff?

A good girl says, "Well, that wasn't so bad.  I hope he enjoyed his birthday."

A bad girl says, "You know what would be cool?  TWO dicks in my ass."

/jim jeffries


And then there is my wife. "Try it and I will cut that off."
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good for her.  Nobody respects a doormat, ultimately including the doormat.

You can be a nice, pleasant person and have friends without always putting your own needs secondary to everyone around you, and you'll be a lot happier when you start getting your self worth from your own judgement instead of from everyone else's reactions to your attempts to make them happy.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
[I'm a vegan but my friends wanted meat so I obliged]. I felt angry - partly with them, because good friends should remember long standing dietary preferences
[...]
I'd say yes to every social event, even the ones I knew would completely overload my calendar. 'No worries!' was my catchphrase. 'It's fine!'
[...]
My worth was in being flexible. The girl who was always there to help. The girl who never made demands and was therefore palatable to everybody.

Therapy's been a real help for me, too - it was only when I got to the root cause of my niceness that I was able to start making changes. I realised I'd been going through life trying to get everyone to like me. But now, in my 30s, the more important question is whether I like them

TL;DR: I got therapy to deal with my enormous passive-aggressive personality defect. Good for her.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The lesson here is don't be a vegan.
You don't want to be the one walking up to everyone in the bathroom shouting how vegan you are.
Because that's what they do.
I'm not vegan. I just want you to know.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She's cute. Too bad she's such an undateable biatch.

/kidding. Jeez.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I...thought there was going to be point.
 
