 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Lake Tahoe was a great place until people started moving there because it was a great place   (theguardian.com) divider line
39
    More: Obvious, Tourism, Ski, Lake Tahoe, Natural landscape, House, City, Community, Yosemite National Park  
•       •       •

647 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2023 at 3:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
tax the shiat out of empty residential buildings and use the money to create affordable housing

if you want to own a property you only use 3 weeks a year it will just cost you a third of it's value annually. problem solved.

/there's plenty of housing stock. it's just being hoarded
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being wealthy won't save you from gentrification. The ultra-wealthy exist.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: tax the shiat out of empty residential buildings and use the money to create affordable housing

if you want to own a property you only use 3 weeks a year it will just cost you a third of it's value annually. problem solved.

/there's plenty of housing stock. it's just being hoarded


I've been saying this for years now.  Add a multiplicative property-tax penalty the longer a building or individual rental unit is uninhabited or undeveloped.  Housing crisis? Gone. Blighted, condemned buildings? Gone.  Inflated home values? Deflated.  Giant empty field cleared of trees with a for-sale sign? Sold.

This shiat is out of control.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same story everywhere it seems.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nobody goes there anymore, it's too crowded
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All you rich, yuppie, DInK's stay away from Flathead Lake!!! I'm already there and don't want any more Silly~Con Valley techbros clogging up the circumnavigating narrow highways!!!
 
cloverock70
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Isn't that how it is literally everywhere people want to go?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
the one time I was in Tahoe, an ex had bought us a ski weekend. but we never went skiing and spent all of the time in Reno and Carson City.

/go fig
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Lake Tahoe Basin is a great example of what happens when an area that could be a National Park is not given National Park protection.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: tax the shiat out of empty residential buildings and use the money to create affordable housing

if you want to own a property you only use 3 weeks a year it will just cost you a third of it's value annually. problem solved.

/there's plenty of housing stock. it's just being hoarded


But just to make it a bit more gonzo,
Why not remain at or near the existing tax rate, but declare that any squatter not found within 14 days becomes a permanent resident without further tax obligation?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It is a great place to get Fredoed.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Being wealthy won't save you from gentrification. The ultra-wealthy exist.


The rich people who already lived there made sure zoning laws were implemented to prevent new people from building homes on land they had purchased.  All in the name of environmentalism, but the reality is "I have mine, fark you."
 
Shryke
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: tax the shiat out of empty residential buildings and use the money to create affordable housing

if you want to own a property you only use 3 weeks a year it will just cost you a third of it's value annually. problem solved.

/there's plenty of housing stock. it's just being hoarded


Yep, that works perfectly for rich resort towns.

/nope
 
Lord Bear
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Seeing it where I live too.  My mountain town has basically turned into a half empty retirement community.  Most of the under 40 crowd has been chased out of town my living prices.  Most of the new residents are 50+.  Nearly all the fun skiing, climbing and biking dirtbag types are gone.

Lots of empty houses and condos that are only used weekends or as little as a few weeks a year.  There is a condo that sold for around 2 million dollars a few doors down.  I've seen people there for about a week since it was built 4 years ago.  Quite a few illicit air bnbs around as well.

I'll vote for the first town councilperson that wants to tax these properties at 100x the rate of a resident.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If your name is not Cartwright then GTFO?

/not you, Hop Sing
//you're good
 
emtwo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The people that live there now, moved in and priced out the people that lived there before. So my sympathy is limited when they complain about the nouveau riche moving in and pricing them out.

I used to live and work at a ski resort in Tahoe, and they all suck.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

emtwo: I used to live and work at a ski resort in Tahoe, and they all suck.


so I did dodge a bullet there, then!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How do towns like Aspen, Jackson Hole, and Brooklyn deal with the same issues?
 
emtwo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: tax the shiat out of empty residential buildings and use the money to create affordable housing

if you want to own a property you only use 3 weeks a year it will just cost you a third of it's value annually. problem solved.

/there's plenty of housing stock. it's just being hoarded


That's a shiatty workaround for addressing the actual problem: necessities should not be commodities. It ought to be illegal to hold residential property as an investment or commodity.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tintar: the one time I was in Tahoe, an ex had bought us a ski weekend. but we never went skiing and spent all of the time in Reno and Carson City.

/go fig


Huh. I've only been a couple times and very much enjoyed the views, but Tahoe was un-farking-affordable way back in '07.

Reno was oddly entertaining for a non-gambler I thought. Decent bars, restaurants and titty joints.
 
emtwo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tintar: emtwo: I used to live and work at a ski resort in Tahoe, and they all suck.

so I did dodge a bullet there, then!


Nah, I'm glad I did it and it was one of the most fun times of my life. I got to work with young people from all over the globe on seasonal visas who come to work a season and buy their gear here, which is apparently incredibly cheap in the US.

But as a universal rule, everyone that is permanently there sucks. The resort management sucks, the homeowners suck, the people that make up the permanent structure and local government all suck.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, it turns out letting people with money ruin areas with a lower standard of living wasn't such a great idea.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: The Lake Tahoe Basin is a great example of what happens when an area that could be a National Park is not given National Park protection.


I can just imagine the howling if that area was eminent domain'd. It would be
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I feel like the massive fires may have had something to do with its decline too.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: The Lake Tahoe Basin is a great example of what happens when an area that could be a National Park is not given National Park protection.


I've never been to Lake Tahoe. But I have been to Scotland and have seen a number of lochs. Imagine our American surprise when we first saw Loch Lomond, which isn't far outside of Glasgow. You know what's not around Loch Lomond? Houses. Hotels. Anything.

The Scots have this weird idea about not selling plots in the midst of their natural beauty. Instead they let everyone enjoy it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
TLDR: If you've got a cool place to live.....NEVER F-ING TELL ANYONE ABOUT IT.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: How do towns like Aspen, Jackson Hole, and Brooklyn deal with the same issues?


Anecdotally, I feel like all resort towns suffer the same housing/COL issues.  Year rounders/workers eventually keep moving further and further away into denser, lower quality housing to make way for the new wave of "investors" or whatever.

Can't be sustainable.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: How do towns like Aspen, Jackson Hole, and Brooklyn deal with the same issues?


Brooklyn becomes unpassable on several obscure holidays if you live across the street from a russian cathedral, so it's got that going for it.

no, seriously, I had to swipe a calendar from the nearby church, to always know 1 day ahead to hit the russian deli literally 1/4 block down the street and stock up on bread, eggs, milk, smoked fish and Ukrainian wodak.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: How do towns like Aspen, Jackson Hole, and Brooklyn deal with the same issues?


Jackson has an attraction almost all year round. Skiing/snowmobiling/etc in the winter months. Hiking/camping/bison tipping in the warmer months. Being nestled in with 2 incredible National Parks has its advantages.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: studebaker hoch: The Lake Tahoe Basin is a great example of what happens when an area that could be a National Park is not given National Park protection.

I've never been to Lake Tahoe. But I have been to Scotland and have seen a number of lochs. Imagine our American surprise when we first saw Loch Lomond, which isn't far outside of Glasgow. You know what's not around Loch Lomond? Houses. Hotels. Anything.

The Scots have this weird idea about not selling plots in the midst of their natural beauty. Instead they let everyone enjoy it.


They took the high road, and we took the low road?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
South Lake has always been a grotesque tourist shiathole due to the casinos.

The complainers need the tourist economy to survive, because there is no other economy up there (except for a couple dozen forest rangers).
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: All you rich, yuppie, DInK's stay away from Flathead Lake!!! I'm already there and don't want any more Silly~Con Valley techbros clogging up the circumnavigating narrow highways!!!


Flathead Lake, huh? Sounds intriguing. I'll look it up for me and my friends will come out and see you. Maybe we could put you on the map and you could have even more friends. Thanks for the tip.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So...build some more housing? The one simple trick to lowering home prices and rent?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: How do towns like Aspen, Jackson Hole, and Brooklyn deal with the same issues?


On a lark, I just checked zillow for Aspen. Only 2 listing under 1 mil. Both about 300 sq feet.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
See also:

Florida.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tahoe is overrated. Flathead Lake is much nicer and more affordable. It's also a great place to go for a leisurely drive.
 
CCNP
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So...build some more housing? The one simple trick to lowering home prices and rent?


The landlords have been busy weaponizing immigration to raise housing prices. This has added $3.7 trillion to their wealth in the past 10 years. https://www.newamericaneconomy.org/housingmap/

I wish supply and demand did not apply to the housing market.

"Economics is a subject that does not greatly respect one's wishes." Nikita Khrushchev, Premier - USSR
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yes! It's awful! Stay away! Nothing to see here, I mean there! Move along!
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Everyone in a nice area genuinely feels that they're the last person that should've been allowed to move there.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.