(ABC 15)   Nordstream pipeline shut down from LA to Phoenix. Wait a minute   (abc15.com) divider line
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Caption on that photo: FILE - A motorist fuels up at a gas station in Santa Cruz, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2011.

Oh, it must be tough to get what must be rare shots of people pumping gas.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I buy a lot of Italian clothing, but I wouldn't call it a pipeline.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nordstream? Great customer service and they stand behind their products, but whew, expensive!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greg Abbott would like to remind you that KinderMorgan has a very large presence and HQ in Houston.

Would you believe that the Valentine's Day Texas Freeze is now to be respected.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our ability to destroy an underground pipeline shows just how tough our frogmen really are.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to worry; by the time I make Albuquerque it will be working.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected.

Supply may not be affected but it sure made prices jump in a farking hurry. A flea farts on an offshore rig in the Arctic and the price of gas jumps 50 cents overnight...but if oil prices were to completely collapse tonight, we wouldn't see a change at the pump for six months.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a problem. Abbott says Texas can meet the shortage as soon as their infrastructure thaws out.
 
MrZoner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Caption on that photo: FILE - A motorist fuels up at a gas station in Santa Cruz, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2011.

Oh, it must be tough to get what must be rare shots of people pumping gas.


Everyone left in CA has an EV now, so this makes sense.  Everyone who wanted to roll coal left the state.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another WIN for the electric propaganda! WOOHOO!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Caption on that photo: FILE - A motorist fuels up at a gas station in Santa Cruz, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2011.

Oh, it must be tough to get what must be rare shots of people pumping gas.


Why bother getting a new one? Unless there have been enough changes in the appearance of common clothing, cars, or company logos or something, one pic is as good as the next unless you need to show a specific gas station for the story.  It's just filler.

Still better than the generic "emergency vehicle flashing lights" images they put at the top of stories involving the police they don't have actual photos for.
 
pleasebelieve [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we got rid of all pipelines and shipped 100% by trucks, trains and ships none of these spills would ever occur.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I was assured that pipelines were 100% safe.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Caption on that photo: FILE - A motorist fuels up at a gas station in Santa Cruz, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2011.

Oh, it must be tough to get what must be rare shots of people pumping gas.


I simply ass-umed TFA was trying to blame that guy for later causing the leak.

/improper pumping or whatevs
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Caption on that photo: FILE - A motorist fuels up at a gas station in Santa Cruz, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2011.

Oh, it must be tough to get what must be rare shots of people pumping gas.


I'm guessing it won't be rare now as the lemmings will all rush their local stations to fill up.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pleasebelieve: If we got rid of all pipelines and shipped 100% by trucks, trains and ships none of these spills would ever occur.


Oh, and put our brave Pipeline Spill Engineers out of work? Why do you hate America?
I demand more pipelines with sketchy safety be constructed!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Filling up that rental car is going to be a biatch for football fans tomorrow.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is already being blamed on Biden being "trigger happy." Watch for that meme to be flogged for the next 60 years.
 
Biser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

tintar: Badmoodman: Caption on that photo: FILE - A motorist fuels up at a gas station in Santa Cruz, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2011.

Oh, it must be tough to get what must be rare shots of people pumping gas.

I simply ass-umed TFA was trying to blame that guy for later causing the leak.

/improper pumping or whatevs


They are and he did.  He took a leak on the pipeline and it finally rusted through.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It is a series of tubes. We should deliver gas through the Internet.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

buster_v: This is already being blamed on Biden being "trigger happy." Watch for that meme to be flogged for the next 60 years.


if only he'd preemptively shot down the balloons directly over some gas stations!

/eh, maybe he shot them down over a pipeline or two
 
cleek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
no doubt Seymore Hersh has an anonymous source ready to blame Biden for it.
 
