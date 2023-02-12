 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Snipe hunt   (bbc.com) divider line
18
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That movie makes me cry every time.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here....hold my bag and I'll run the snipes into it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Three "rarely seen" northern European wading birds have been attracting large numbers of visitors, a charity said."

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
see rare jack snipe

this is an only fans page isn't it?
 
thomasvista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wheel, snipe, celly boys!

Oh it's a different kind of snipe...
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Come on guys, I can do this all day if I have to
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Focks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Snipe hunting is old school, too obscure for Fark
 
pounddawg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Focks: Snipe hunting is old school, too obscure for Fark


I like to hunt Jackalopes better than Snipes.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It'll be extinct soon if there's not a Jill snipe.
 
jmr61
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Focks: Snipe hunting is old school, too obscure for Fark


Family had a camp on the Elk River in West Virginia in the late 60s through early 80s.

EVERY 1st time visitor got to endure the snipe hunt gag.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brianmidkiff2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
See carpooling to the area...
King of the Hill - The Order of the Straight Arrow clip3
Youtube OT4KxVZjygk
 
ansius
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
snape snape severus snape
Youtube Eax4oQb5p04
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Fast Show Badger Watch
Youtube YLdv6gler_M
Bob Fleming's Folkin Classics - YouTube
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

When I hunt snipe birdies..I use my sniper rifle...
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jmr61: Focks: Snipe hunting is old school, too obscure for Fark

Family had a camp on the Elk River in West Virginia in the late 60s through early 80s.

EVERY 1st time visitor got to endure the snipe hunt gag.


Before sending someone on a snipe hunt, be certain they know a snipe is a bird and not a small black mammal with white stripes. Scout camp cabins smell bad enough with just Scouts in them.
 
