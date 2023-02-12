 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   If you're living in Flint, Michigan, you need to start boiling your water. Again. Also, why are you still living in Flint, Michigan?   (mlive.com) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because they can't afford to leave.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Because they can't afford to leave.


Thread over.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would have read the whole article but five sentences is a tough ask. Couldn't you have cut one of them? I mean, stay on focus, people.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, that one lady had to pay a fine and do community service. That fixed everything I thought?

We have no consequences for f*cking up outside petty crimes. Steal a car? Do ten years and live life as an ex-con.

Kill people and hurt thousands? Meh, it's all good!
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The rent is cheap.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can't afford to move to Detroit
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No sympathy, they should just move. It's the Fark.com solution.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Turns out poor people can't just afford to leave.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
SloppyFrenchKisser:

You can take the bridge to Canada in Detroit. But then you're in Windsor.

Which means you still lose.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Boiling water doesn't remove lead.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have a deep empathy for the people of Flint. They've been constantly farked by the government for decades and they really don't have a way out. They can't afford to work because of their leaded children who are special needs, now.

Asking someone who has given up their brain and their children's brains to boil water after feeding them lead?

/shame on Michigan
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Boiling water doesn't remove lead.


No, but it makes it less chewy
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Boiling water doesn't remove lead.


Water main breaks usually don't contaminate with lead.  Sewage yes.
 
