 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Lesson: Never live in harmony with nature   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, World Health Organization, Government, Indigenous peoples, Yanomami, Disease, New York City, South America, Hunting  
•       •       •

351 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2023 at 1:13 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
high malaria rates - spread by miners

That's a funny way to spell mosquitoes.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe we should send them Tanks.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: high malaria rates - spread by miners

That's a funny way to spell mosquitoes.


Miners are known carriers of many diseases. That's why bars don't allow them to come in.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I live in perfect harmony with nature. I stay indoors and nature stays outdoors. Everything is copacetic.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Illegal miners?

No persxn is illegal.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
thenatureofbusinessdotorg.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Illegal miners?

No persxn is illegal.


LMFAO
 
johnphantom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: BunchaRubes: high malaria rates - spread by miners

That's a funny way to spell mosquitoes.

Miners are known carriers of many diseases. That's why bars don't allow them to come in.


Miners are little petri dishes of biological diseases.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Schmerd1948: I live in perfect harmony with nature. I stay indoors and nature stays outdoors. Everything is copacetic.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.