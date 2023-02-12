 Skip to content
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're gonna shoot down one of their own balloons, spray paint "Murica" on the side, and then claim it's ours.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be brilliant satire if it wasn't true.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoax. No airtraffic was diverted in the area.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: They're gonna shoot down one of their own balloons, spray paint "Murica" on the side, and then claim it's ours.


The parts would say "Made in China" either way
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Be funny if they miss the target multiple times and just give up and do a Kamikaze run into it.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If balloon helium wasn't getting scarce I would say we load up 5000 party balloons, attach a dollar bill to each one and let em loose near China.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
a lot of ufo stuff in the news lately. since 1947. might be something to it. but not many of you think they even exist.
 
6nome
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Confucius say, is it balloon that China or China that balloon.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: a lot of ufo stuff in the news lately. since 1947. might be something to it. but not many of you think they even exist.


Ancient astronaut theorists........say yes.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

The Goa'uld are going to be so pissed.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whimofsteel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hopefully thats just badly written?   TFA: "preparing to shoot it down before reminding fishermen in the area to stay safe"

Shoot anyone you want to, then shoot the UFO, then "Oops!"  Sounds like a plan.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is going to escalate and we're not going to like where it goes.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: a lot of ufo stuff in the news lately. since 1947. might be something to it. but not many of you think they even exist.


UFOs absolutely exist. There's plenty of records that describe flying objects that we couldn't positively identify.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fighter pilot. " I got 'em! I got 'em!"
Control tower. "You dolt. That was the Hindenburg!"
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: This would be brilliant satire if it wasn't true.


It's the Sun. I don't care if it's the Sun +. The + means +even more bullshiat. It is no way even approaching true if this is the source.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's only China's Door Dash.

guide4moms.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: This is going to escalate and we're not going to like where it goes.



Japan has entered the chat.

Franz Ferdinand being paged.
 
