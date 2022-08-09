 Skip to content
(Guardian) Day 354 of WW3: Poland's president Andrzej Duda casts doubt on sending a supply of fighter jets to Ukraine. He said sending F-16 aircraft would be a "very serious decision" that was "not easy to take". It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion
45
    News, NATO, Russia, United States, Defence minister, Germany, Ukraine, Mercenary, Dnieper  
•       •       •

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Announcement: Within the next week or two I need to change several things in my life. My cat-caused insomnia is getting out of hand, and ruining my life. So I'm going to buy an automatic feeder for the 2 am feeding, and Ms. Chonk and her semi-feral sister are gonna have to rough it.

I'm also battling depression, and the constant death count is getting to me.

What this means is that I won't be creating these links at 2am anymore. So we need a volunteer (probably on the East Coast - I'm in California) to take this over. It ALSO means that I want to "pass on" the spreadsheet that creates the graphs. So, starting now, I'm looking for a successor on all of this.

I'll finish these tasks through the 24th, but the anniversary of the war starting is a good time to pass the torch. So the deadline is the end of February. Someone needs to step up before then. Hand-holding available on how to do the spreadsheet.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's been a tough year for anyone invested intellectually and / or emotionally with this war. All your hard work is much appreciated.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Goodbye and good luck. Until next time, BadCosmonautWe miss you, but perhaps some good news?

At this point, y'all know the drill. Let me know what I missed or messed up. For other helpful links, check out Oneiros's list for Ukraine aid links (part 2), notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, toraque's improved Russian press releases, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. This is your Ukraine War Thread update for the week of February 4 through February 10 (Days 346 to 352):

Consider this your content/trigger warning. The more territory retaken and the longer investigators look, the more Russian atrocities crop up like UN investigators determining that Russian soldiers raped and tortured children before murdering them. Rarely there will be a happy ending. Remember to read the comments before clicking links. Rue_in_winter put it well as did this cartoonist. Stay safe out there and consider practicing good mental health hygieneIt's tough out there. If you're willing to read one...

New tontine! Instructions in the linked post.

Zelenskyy addressed both US Congress and UK Parliament in the past week. A masterclass in leadership compared to...whatever the fark off-brand Apartheid Dr. Robotnik is doing these days. Speaking of Congress, looks like those clowns in Congress did it again, what a bunch of clowns (Oblig gaspedal story). At least we can still drag noted tankie Roger Waters on Twitter...for now.

Medic Zero's write ups on the situation are always a great read. The short version (with some extra annotations to other posters): The West has finally promised modern arms like Bradleys and Abrams and fighter jets, but those will take time to arrive (sooner than we were thinking, though) and crews still need to be trained up (again, could be faster than we think). Although it's taken a while, Western support for Ukraine should be steady until the end of the war, especially if and as the stalemate spurs further evils from Putin. Depending on when Ukraine and Russia launch their next offensives (both dependent on weather), Ukraine could be fighting with only equipment they already have or a handful of pieces of new kit. Russia keeps threatening an invasion via Belarus towards either Kyiv or Lviv, but for now they don't appear to have the troops and equipment massed for it. Moreover the efforts of the Castor Brigade of combat engineers have turned the already poor terrain in the area into an even marshier mess. About all Russia can do to menace the area is ramp up its terrorbombing campaign, and slow Western supply of anti-air defenses have stretched Ukraine infrastructure thin as Russia targets that more and more. Beyond the indiscriminate bombing, Russia is struggling to effectively fight anywhere along the line. The rumored offensive is likely just that. Their advances rely mostly on sheer weight of bodies being flung at Ukrainian positions, with ZSU troops describing repulsing Russian assaults as being "like mowing down zombies." Given the lack of equipment and the relative abundance of soldiers, I guess when all you have is a hammer. Then again, that may be the point, but when you've even lost Girkin maybe it's time for the show trials...

Wenchmaster also had quite a lot to say this past week, also worth reading.

Battle for the Cowshed update: Although ceding ground is not necessarily a bad thing, Russian advances last week in the north (capture of Soledar among them) being countered by Ukrainian attacks in the south of Bakhmut. There's still a significant chance that Russia takes Bakhmut before it's all said and done, but at what cost? It could be Sieverodonetsk 2.0 with the prize being losing Melitopol/Mariupol much like they did Kharkiv Oblast, a fact Russia seems to acknowledge based on troop movement. For now, Bakhmut holds as the ZSU lets Russian troops know they can get farked.

Does this count as poetic or Bardic justice? Man who pulled a Hamlet using the skull of a slain Azovstal defender got shot in the head and took a few days to nasty away. If that's the fitting punishment for him, what happens when you get caught being a traitor on Russian Zoom? What about when your country helps Russia skirt sanctions? We do have a partial answer to the latter question. But rape, murder, torture, kidnapping, and general terrorism is just dandy according to the IOC. What's that? Putin also likely had a hand in shooting down MH-17? Color me shocked!
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Helpful Notes and Welfare Check-Ins Part 1:

A request from rue_in_winter.

A press release from tintar"The attempt on my life has left me scarred and deformed, but I assure you my resolve has never been stronger." Also, he sends McButt pics.

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is alive! Papers filed (assuming she makes 90 days), new place moved into. Good luck!

Tracianne keeps getting sent back to the hospital like she's Hilts, but finally some good (?) news. (Etsy link, for if and when she's able)

Father_Jack's foot is proper farked. He's in for long-term treatment but it's responding well to hyperbaric O2 treatments and he won't need amputation. As such, updates will be less frequent.

TheDogDidIt, god bless 'em, will occasionally wade into the filth that is oafishal Russian propaganda. Great to ctrl+f the threads for if you want to see the oafishal party propaganda.

Public Call Box is standing in with daily press releases. Same things as above.

Bob Able's Blessed Slava Ukraini.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Helpful Notes and Welfare Check-Ins Part 2 (many of these are old, tag me with updates):

Fluffybunny found a great github with some visualizations and analysis.

Tembaarmswide's surgery follow up went well. Still figuring out the transit situation.

SmokingGNU car smell. Pay is 3.6 Roentgen, but it beats the alternative (speaking from personal experience there)

Condolences to Autodave on his father's recent death. If anyone needs nebulizer/inhaler meds, he has some to give in his father's memory.

Mederu's brother is scheduled for PT now but being stubborn about his mental health. At least she's working remotely now so she can help out with the niblings. Apparently she's one sick puppy.

Cobere's got good news from the doctor and the SSA.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If Ukraine does not urgently receive military equipment, Putin may win - Duda

President of Poland Andrzej Duda emphasized that Russians do not have modern military infrastructure, but they do have people.

"If we do not send military equipment to Ukraine in the coming weeks, Putin may win. He can win, and we do not know where he will stop," he said.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Volodymyr Zelensky managed to convince the French President and German Chancellor to provide Ukraine with aircraft and long-range weapons, Bild reports.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Small Drones & Loitering Munitions in Ukraine - The terrifying rise of cheap precision
Youtube AlpZf1hpQYM
 
Irisclara
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
More from Duda

I believe that the only thing that can be done to stop Russia is to support Ukraine, - Polish President Andrzej Duda in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper.

Russia wanted to make Europe dependent on its gas to achieve its political goals through blackmail. Gazprom is the military arm of Moscow.

The territory of Poland is of strategic importance, as the Suwalki Corridor leads to the Baltic States. If it is not protected, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will be cut off from other NATO countries.

As for territorial decisions, only Ukrainians can decide these issues, because it is about their territory! If someone wants to give their lands to Russia, let them!

I do not share the opinion of those who believe that the death of tens of thousands of fallen soldiers will stop Putin.

If we don't send military equipment to Ukraine in the coming weeks, Putin can win. It does not have modern military infrastructure, but it has people! He can win and we don't know where he will stop.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I am sorry you are going through it. If you want the name of a feeder, reach out. We got one wifi /camera enabled. Can set up schedules and amounts. Fairly quiet, and easy to clean. Bad shot, but only one I have.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irisclara
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Russian Federation lost more than 100 pieces of equipment near Vuhledar and Avdiivka in three days, - Oryx Spioenkop
 
3rd world republipuke
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Kill Orcs. Kill 'em all
 
Irisclara
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
from a Telegram video, The new UAV "Hor" manufactured by AirLogix

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now that each side has traded tear gas attacks, how long before that escalates into lethal types of gas? The Russians certainly will have no problem doing so first.

This is gonna get worse soon.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Russian Federation is planning a coup d'état in Moldova, Danilov told about the plans of the Russian Federation

The Russian Federation is planning a coup d'état in Moldova and has sent Chechen "saviors" to Türkiye. After that, they may end up in Chisinau. Ukrainian intelligence has warned Moldova that the Russian Federation wants to carry out a so-called coup there in the near future.
 
mederu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Squid Game for Ruzzian Soldiers | More of their Tanks were hit by Ukraine
Youtube lZaCfH1OKck

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
11 Feb: FOOTAGE: New Russian Attack TURNS INTO A CATASTROPHIC FAILURE | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube DAgabzn_A1k

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Now that each side has traded tear gas attacks, how long before that escalates into lethal types of gas? The Russians certainly will have no problem doing so first.

This is gonna get worse soon.


wait what now?
 
mederu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bonus video of the foreign legion boys kicking orc ass!

Combat GoPro | Firefight after Destroying Russian BMP
Youtube Z2iN5EweifI
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

There's a ton of them on Amazon.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Corn_Fed: Now that each side has traded tear gas attacks, how long before that escalates into lethal types of gas? The Russians certainly will have no problem doing so first.

This is gonna get worse soon.

wait what now?


probably talking about this:


Both Russian and Ukrainian forces now appear to be openly utilizing drone-deployed CS riot control gas grenades.
Earlier today, Ukrainian forces from the 10th Mountain Brigade released a video of a quadcopter dropping a K-51 CS gas grenade into a Russian position.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Corn_Fed: Now that each side has traded tear gas attacks, how long before that escalates into lethal types of gas? The Russians certainly will have no problem doing so first.

This is gonna get worse soon.

wait what now?


https://mobile.twitter.com/RadarFennec/status/1624546993124130817
 
FarkKnuckleDos
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Harlee:

Glad to hear you recognized when to stop and let people know you need help. Been there very recently and not saying anything sucks and is the wrong decision. Here's a virtual high five and from the finance side, time to debit your accrued happiness account and credit you happiness account. (Think I got that right, it's early)
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Inspiration from Ukrainian Air Force 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/d4OjuHVOpW
- UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) February 12, 2023

first person view
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What is the big deal with F-16s?  They were first ordered in 1973 and delivered in 1978, 45 years ago.  I know it's not the same plane anymore, but still.  Surely, it is no match for more modern Mig and Su fighters?
 
Irisclara
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Corn_Fed: Now that each side has traded tear gas attacks, how long before that escalates into lethal types of gas? The Russians certainly will have no problem doing so first.

This is gonna get worse soon.

wait what now?


The user is a known shill.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Preview is throwing more errors than usual on part 1, but won't post.  Part 2 is getting a gateway timeout when previewing.  I'll keep trying to post it, though
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When the warehouse received the order from the Polish president they got confused and sent 1,000 jet skis.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Volunteer Mykola "Santa Claus" persuaded a family from Bakhmut to evacuate. The family did not want to leave their cow behind. The volunteer helped them to evacuate Martha the cow away from the shelling.

🎥 Current Time pic.twitter.com/cECV6M29SP
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 12, 2023
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Russians ambushed and directly targeted a Global Outreach Doctors group that were evacuating civilians with an ATGM missle, killing an American and wounding other volunteers.

Path of missle was caught on camera.

More evidence for the tribunals. pic.twitter.com/8YIezh9JS7
- Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) February 12, 2023

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
L Buff
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Well, the Camptown ladies sing this song Duda, Duda ...."

Oh c'mon ... somebody had to say it.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lol. Why are you lying?
 
Irisclara
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
General Staff: Air Force downs 5 Russian drones on evening of Feb. 11.

The Ukrainian Air Force downed four Iranian-made Shahed 136/131 kamikaze drones and one Russian Orlan-10 drone between 18:40 p.m. and 21:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, the General Staff reported on the morning of Feb. 12.

According to the military, the drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea and targeted Ukraine's critical infrastructure in southeastern Ukraine.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely suffering highest casualties since first week of full-scale war.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Feb. 12 Russia had lost 137,780 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, with some 900 lost over the previous day alone. On Feb. 11, the General Staff estimated 1140 Russian personnel losses, one of the highest figures since Feb. 24.

According to the ministry, the uptick in Russian losses is likely due to various factors, such as a lack of trained personnel, coordination, and resources across the frontline, including in Vuhledar and Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk Oblast.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

So I'm curious. If Russia escalates to war gases (Tear gas isn't a war gas, regardless of your opinion. Tear gas doesn't KILL people), what's the UN do? What's NATO do?

I've heard it said that chem=bio=nuke. I don't believe that, and I never did. But, if Russia drops a shiat-ton of VX on the line via artillery and advances through the result, what's NATO's response?

Is that where Poland just goes "hold my vodka"? Do western leaders start setting up to off Putin like they'd do with any other terrorist?

I'm VERY wary of people over-reacting to tear gas, from either side. I'm concerned people conflate it with the lethal gases. We need to be very clear about who's using what, which pretty much guarantees it's going to get confused and someone will over-react.

I think any use of tear gas on the field is an attempt to muddle things for use of more dangerous gases later on. I believe Russia is panicking because they know that NATO MBTs and IFVs will be on the field soon, and they know they're farked when that happens.

I'm thankful that at least on "our" side, things are being run by professionals. I hope someone has Vlad's phone number, so they can say "look, dude, go war gas and we'll call our friends in".

Oddly, just this evening, I watched Bernard and Mr. Moran talking about room in tanks and how it affects being able to fight and live in your tank on an NBC battlefield, as a segue from "M60s are tall". I'd really like that conversation to stay theoretical.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Your account routinely posts "BSAB" on Ukraine.  You're a full-of-shiat Putin boot licker.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Offensive? We're on it.


Danilov: Russia began new offensive but faces major challenges.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said Russia has already begun its major offensive in Ukraine's east but faces "big problems" with it.

"They have already started their offensive, they don't say it publicly. And our troops are repelling it," Danilov said on television.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mugato: When the warehouse received the order from the Polish president they got confused and sent 1,000 jet skis.


thats one way to get to Crimea.  i now want to see a barge of artillery pulled by them
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

i havent interacted with you so give the benefit of the doubt but clearly youve given others that impression previously
 
Irisclara
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mercenaries from PMC "Wagner" are helping Serbian paramilitary formations prepare a potential hybrid attack on Kosovo

According to Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, the cooperation consists in smuggling weapons and military uniforms without identification marks into the territory of Kosovo.

Osmani said this covert alleged annexation operation has been going on for at least six months and coincides with the one Putin used in Crimea 9 years ago.

At that time, Russian soldiers in uniforms without identification marks nicknamed "little green men" were preparing the ground for the capture of the peninsula.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GrendelMk1: what's the UN do?


images.dailykos.comView Full Size


STERN LETTER TO PUTIN!
 
