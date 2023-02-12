 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   The new book-to-ban at Florida schools: The life of Roberto Clemente   (nbcnews.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, Pittsburgh Pirates, Law, Baseball, Title, Spanish language, Nicaragua, Culture, Civil and political rights  
•       •       •

122 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2023 at 8:45 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But I'm sure you can still read Mein Kamph
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All evidence of America's past sins must be exterminated, along with all the minorities, of course.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ty Cobb would be a leading Republican politician today.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sadly, Florida's GOP would like Roberto Clemente's life story better if they knew how it ended.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
DeSantis' heavily fortified rec room

bplusmovieblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Sadly, Florida's GOP would like Roberto Clemente's life story better if they knew how it ended.


don't confuse rasicts with facts about humanitarian aid
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Roberto Clemente has two balls on!"

/obscure?
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hopefully no one on the Marlins or Rays win the Roberto Clemente Award, DeSantis will probably jail them.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Do you all want to worry about who banned what book for what reason-
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: All evidence of America's past sins must be exterminated, along with all the minorities, of course.


According to Republicans, anything that doesn't proclaim white, straight, men are the only important people and should always be admired must be banned.

\to be fair, that's what the country's founders thought too.
\\so maybe they shouldn't be admired so much, or looked to for guidance.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Boot against the face of human dignity for all time.
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Where did anybody think this was going?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The goal is to remove the public school system from Florida.  Leave it up to Florida parents to teach their children about guns, meth, Christianity and the glory of Trump.
Maybe that fat, balloon-headed f*ck should focus on cleaning up this state following Ian instead of going all fascist on our public school system.  F*cking asshole.  I pray to all that is holy that an army of alligators invades the governor's mansion and tears him limb from limb.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.