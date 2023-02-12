 Skip to content
(AP News)   Emu on the loose in Massachusetts. Doug nowhere to be seen   (apnews.com) divider line
18
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Flo is missing.
/ she is an obvious suspect.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Obligatory:

Rod Hull And Emu - How To Groom An Emu
Youtube 3De6sBNyoq8


/Why yes, I am old
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

goodluckwiththat: Flo is missing.
/ she is an obvious suspect.


Has anyone seen Jake from State Farm?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Winterlight: goodluckwiththat: Flo is missing.
/ she is an obvious suspect.

Has anyone seen Jake from State Farm?


I assume he's been partying in Phoenix with his Mahomey....
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
BOLO a mid-70s Plymouth Duster, yellow....
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Winterlight: goodluckwiththat: Flo is missing.
/ she is an obvious suspect.

Has anyone seen Jake from State Farm?



It's kind of awkward, but these two are each other's alibi.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Uh oh.. I'm half-Australian and I am worried this emu is out to get me to finish what one of my ancestors started. There is no evidence my family was at all related to that incident but you never know...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Winterlight: goodluckwiththat: Flo is missing.
/ she is an obvious suspect.

Has anyone seen Jake from State Farm?


Not sure.  What is he wearing?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jackandwater
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Khakis.  AND she sounds hidious!
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, Emmanuel the Emu HAS recovered from his bout of Avian Flu so maybe he is getting up to shenanigans in Massachusetts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Doug is outa heeeere.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rod Hull wanted for questioning.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did anyone ask J.K. Simmons? He may have seen or know a thing (or two).
 
ukexpat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Obligatory:

[YouTube video: Rod Hull And Emu - How To Groom An Emu]

/Why yes, I am old


Then I must be too. Emu attacking Parkinson was hilarious, although he didn't think so.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have a theory that those commercials are Doug's last, final thoughts as he dies in a hospital, an old man surrounded by family.  The plug has been pulled.  His heart has stopped.  Yet the electrons in his brain continue to fire an an ever-decreasing rate.  In his mind, he's created a comfortable, yellow world where he and his emu partner save the day by delivering what you need, when you need it, and at reasonable prices.  We, the viewer, sit grinning on our sofas not realizing we're bearing witness to Doug fading out of existence.


LIBERTY


LIBERTY


LIBERTY


LIBERTY
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He was last seen heading to New Hampshire.  He heard there was more mutual liberty there.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I make jokes, but on the serious side I hope the bird is OK
all crittters deserve the best
/that includes the Princess and the Old Man.
//they still call me the female human S@@@e
 
