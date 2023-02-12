 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Woman finds someone who looks almost exactly like her, so she feeds her poisoned cheesecake, as one does   (bbc.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So we know which one is the evil twin.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know that this may get lost in the context of the lunacy of trying to kill someone that allegedly resembles you, but the pictures used in the article to demonstrate a resemblance show that the two women don't look alike (and that the alleged poisoner has had a lot of work done to not look much like the other woman).
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, maybe it's the pictures but aside from the eyebrows, there isn't one feature that they have in common.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Their knees are probably identically sharp, otherwise they don't look alike at all
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kbronsito
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just imagine her reaction if another woman shows up at a party wearing the exact same outfit she has on.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meh.  Let me know when she finds a dog with a puffy tail.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Russian chick.  'Nuff said.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: So we know which one is the evil twin.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe it's just me, but...  Do they REALLY look that much alike?  I think "Doppelgänger" might be going a bit too far...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I wonder what the look like without the makeup.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
2016? So much for speedy trials.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'd let either one play with my dopplehanger.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
On a semi-related note, I've always thought that if I had a clone - and I mean an actual clone of myself - I would kill him.

That's because being an exact clone of me, I would know that he's an evil bastard who would probably kill me. My mission would be to beat him to it.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

If you killed so many people, there's a documentary on CBS about it, why the *hell* are you still walking around outside of jail?!
 
johnphantom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

This is what you buy when you get an Eastern European bride.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Good question.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Though I may get flamed for it, as general rule based on historical research and personal anecdotes, I believe the following is true:

There is no crazy like Slav crazy.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Replacement Anxiety gets another one.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
untoldforce
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Cheesecake Factory almost claims another victim.
 
khatores
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I mean I'd have to kill the bastard. Look like me? Let me end your suffering.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think folks nitpicking over how she doesn't look exactly like the victim are overlooking how they look close enough to pass in like a general description. Both Caucasian, Russian speakers, similar build and height... She wasn't trying to take over the woman's life like a movie - she was just trying to pass as her based on her documents.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You know what they say about Russian women, they all look alike.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
when asked "what did the suspect look like" well.....
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DuneClimber: On a semi-related note, I've always thought that if I had a clone - and I mean an actual clone of myself - I would kill him.

That's because being an exact clone of me, I would know that he's an evil bastard who would probably kill me. My mission would be to beat him to it.


Plot Twist: You were actually the evil one all along.
 
