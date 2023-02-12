 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Not News (sadly): Mother arrested for leaving child home alone. Somewhat Newsier: Child was not enrolled in school and had very little access to food/water/medical. Fark: For 2 months   (cbsnews.com) divider line
11
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

372 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2023 at 8:15 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's so Raven.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A 12 year old can handle more shiat that you might think, but she should have called dad sooner.

/I almost said she should have called police, but since it's Texas, she would have ended up shot if she did. Smart kid.
 
oobiedoobie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The mother is a strong and independent woman.  Don't need the father of the child on their lives.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The mother had buyer's breeder's remorse.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Police: Texas mother left her children home alone for 2 months

2 months? That's abandonment. She abandoned her children and didn't tell the father, moreover probably kept him away from them

I know this story too well. There's nothing worse than a bad mother. Her leaving her kids lives might be for the best.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

oobiedoobie: The mother is a strong and independent woman.  Don't need the father of the child on their lives.


Aye, and the father was likely sticking his dick in anything that moved in California after ditching his family in Texas.

See! Super easy. Your game is sh*tty and boring.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Police: Texas mother left her children home alone for 2 months

2 months? That's abandonment. She abandoned her children and didn't tell the father, moreover probably kept him away from them

I know this story too well. There's nothing worse than a bad mother. Her leaving her kids lives might be for the best.


I can't even take your troll account seriously but the incels slithering around here will.

You can be a pied piper of sorts.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Picture checks out. Not surprised.
 
Gramma
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MrBallou: A 12 year old can handle more shiat that you might think, but she should have called dad sooner.

/I almost said she should have called police, but since it's Texas, she would have ended up shot if she did. Smart kid.


Having to care for her 3 year-old brother makes it much more difficult.  Toddlers ain't easy.
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Asinine? WTF?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.