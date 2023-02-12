 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   This is the face of a man who found out he will go down in history as "The Mullet Streaker"   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    Followup  
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mullet Streaker is my Billy Ray Cyrus clothing optional cover band
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
High class event at the garbage golf tournament.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So much to parse here.

Is it technically streaking if he was wearing speedos?

"He eventually complied and swam to the 18th hole" is just plain coolness.

That is the best mullet I think I've ever seen.

Bottom line: I'm on team streaker.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's a good Jagr.
 
Armaroller2003
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: Mullet Streaker is my Billy Ray Cyrus clothing optional cover band


I Want My Mullet Back
/this should be included in the set...
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: So much to parse here.

Is it technically streaking if he was wearing speedos?

"He eventually complied and swam to the 18th hole" is just plain coolness.

That is the best mullet I think I've ever seen.

Bottom line: I'm on team streaker.


It's a repeat, but I'm with you.

That's the face of a man who streaked the Waste Management Phoenix Open with "19th Hole ⬇" scrawled on his back. Dude's living the dream.
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wonder how this will affect his Geddy Lee impersonator gig on the Vegas Strip.

Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Speedo? Someone doesn't show commitment to their craft. Sad.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is the second mullet this week.

Should we be growing them out again?

OMG is it finally happening?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sean Penn actually looks younger nowadays.
 
