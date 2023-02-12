 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Nobody knows why a wild boar attacked two snowboarders at a mountain resort, but they probably deserved it   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Asylum is already trying to rip off Cocaine Bear with Snow Boar, huh? That didn't take long.
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Animals attacking people-on-boards trifecta in play!
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Cause wild boars are known for their friendly and cuddly dispositions. They were there. That's all the reason the boar needed.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was probably a sow with a den nearby.  Or a male with territory issues.  Or, you know, wild boar doing wild boar shiat, they are hateful beasts.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like something that would happen in a old school snowboarding video game.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Animals making their feelings known about boarders" trifecta in play.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was boar-d....
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Back off, Boarchild. Seriously."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are 49-69 other boars nearby.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they were held sway by the boar singing with a meerkat?
/yes I know, pumbaa was a warthog.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boar was probably a skier 🙄
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the activities in which one can engage, snowboarding is usually one of the least boaring.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D'uh because they're X-TREEEMELy wild boars!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They were attacked because they do not follow the belief of Hakuna Matatta
 
Abox
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
rams into the snowboarder who is taken by surprise.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the boars you most want to avoid at any resort are in the hotel bar.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Given the choice, I'd rather confront a King Cobra instead. Boars are aggressive and ultra-dangerous, whereas as long as I wasn't harassing the snake it would probably leave me alone.
 
USAF Retired
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When I was stationed on Guam pre 9-11, there were a lot of wild pigs ( boars, sows and piglets ) on the AFB.
They were mostly just a nuisance to the grounds and trash cans. but occasionally would chase someone on the golf course or run across active runways.  The base had hunting seasons with both shotguns and archery, but after 9-11, the hunting was suspended for several months and I hear, has never got back to what it was....I also hear the pigs population is thriving.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Every time I hear about backcountry people being hurt or killed because they have bad boundaries and no respect for nature, I just laugh and laugh.
You bought your tickets.   Come on, take off that avalanche beacon, like a real man.  The Search and Rescue Team is too busy rescuing all the other idiots out there.  BUT YOU DON'T NEED THAT.

If there's one story worth discussing heading into Winter 2022-23, it's the continued rise of backcountry/alpine touring interest, including resort uphill travel. Backcountry gear sales in shops across the country skyrocketed in spring 2019, through the summer and retailers are still finding it difficult to keep their shelves stocked-much of this can be attributed to the uncertainly surrounding resort skiing this season, but the modern freeskier has been trending in this direction for years. Interestingly, while the number of men heading out on the skin track still outweighs the number of women, the female demographic is more committed to getting out of bounds with more frequency. In coming years, expect the female community of backcountry skiers to continue to grow as women-specific avalanche clinics and female mentorship in the mountains becomes more prevalent.

Looking to put a stop to snowmobilers who endanger the lives of others, the British Columbia government is vowing to create legislation that could result in snowmobiles being seized.
Tourism Minister Kevin Krueger says backcountry high-markers may have their snowmobiles seized if legislation is enacted.
Krueger is hoping this legislation will put a stop to high-marking in British Columbia. High-marking is when snowmobilers race up a steep slope to see who can get the farthest. This sometimes triggers avalanches like the one near Revelstoke in March which killed two men and injured many others.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

cdn.statcdn.comView Full Size


snowbrains.comView Full Size


denverpost.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cryinoutloud: Every time I hear about backcountry people being hurt or killed because they have bad boundaries and no respect for nature, I just laugh and laugh.


Really.  That's pretty spiteful.  Btw Beavers at A Basin is no longer backcountry.
 
