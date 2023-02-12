 Skip to content
(UPI)   Chile woman becomes first to swim over 1-1/2 miles in Antarctica, is now even chilear   (upi.com) divider line
16
    More: Strange, Antarctica, Drake Passage, Guinness World Records, Ocean, fastest ocean mile swim, Press release, Swimming (sport), Southern Ocean  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2023 at 10:24 AM



16 Comments     (+0 »)
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Early HOTY candidate here.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Teeheeheehee.
Nice work, submitter.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But she'll be hot tamale.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For anyone that wants to experience this in video form: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRinCFeTVrI

It's in Spanish, but the narration isn't adding a ton that isn't said or implied in the article. It just talks a little bit more about the groups she partnered with etc.  Clip does show a little bit more of a visual in terms of the area around where she was swimming.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh chile
Things are gonna get freezier
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those nipples could carve ice sculptures.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she warm up in Tierra del Fuego?
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No worries about shrinkage.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wouldn't have thought that this was humanly possible.

I mean, I wouldn't make it 10 feet.

/I mean, I wouldn't even consider getting in
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
wow, that's cold.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
¡Qué Bárbara!
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
*chilean
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: But she'll be hot tamale.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Here's a photo of Barbara "Ice Mermaid" Hernandez with her Guinness certificate so you can decide for yourself.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah but it's summer there plus global warming.
 
