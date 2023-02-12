 Skip to content
(KALB Alexandria)   If you're wondering why there hasn't been more coverage of a huge toxic chemical leak following a train derailment in eastern Ohio, it's because the local cops are arresting reporters trying to cover it   (kalb.com) divider line
16
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the news might make people feel sad and the ads are not optimized for that.

they're optimized for fear and a deep rooted sugar addiction.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Creeping fascism is creeping.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Creeping fascism is creeping.


Well, it was Ohio.
And the big, brave Ohio national guardsman said he was coming right at him.
Legal precedent is, and case law will back this up, an Ohio national guard member may execute anyone, even an unarmed, female student 100 yards away, if he is pissing himself in fear.
And being a tin star general with a sewing box full of ribbons on his titties, he must have been terrified of the big, bad man with the dangerous microphone.
That reporter is lucky to be alive

And that fat coward guardsman failed in his oath to protect the constitution, so yeah, it isn't creeping.
It's here.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And there it is. The story about the story gets mileage but there is nuttin' at all on the real story.
Want to know more?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

snocone: And there it is. The story about the story gets mileage but there is nuttin' at all on the real story.
Want to know more?


The short of it: Train company carrying incredibly Farked up chemicals through occupied areas derailed, and the highschool dropouts with badges decided to open the tankers and dump the chemicals.
In the occupied area.
Animals near the area are falling Ill and dropping dead, and the residents who were evacuated so the cops could dump the poison in their neighborhood are beginning to realize it might never be safe to return.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Danger
.
.
.
.

Fark user imageView Full Size

.
.
.
.
Zone
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
AG Dave Yost is another irredeemable RWNJ so I'm sure the "investigation" will go as planned.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The net worth of a handful of peasants versus another quarter of record profits. Golly gee, I wonder which one is more important to the shareholders.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hmm. NewsNation.

Not exactly the mainstream folks.

Still not a good look for the security team.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let's google east Palestine Ohio and see what comes up first

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ah nuts.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lindseys Lil Ladybugs: AG Dave Yost is another irredeemable RWNJ so I'm sure the "investigation" will go as planned.


Yeah, I expect by the end of it his report will find nothing wrong, the incident didn't happen, and the reporter has been executed. He's a steaming pile of garbage.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Smart.  Hiring the local constabulary to hinder an investigation for the railroad.   Beats Putin keeping all those crash investigators out of Ukraine after he had a passenger jet shot down.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Like they had time to teach the First Amendment during the two weeks of cop training.
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Hmm. NewsNation.

Not exactly the mainstream folks.

Still not a good look for the security team.


"If it's a big network reporter then it's a constitutional violation, but if it's a small news outlet then it's just bad PR," said someone trying to normalize suppression of press freedom. Way to be part of the problem.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
it will most certainly be unsafe there, and in areas down wind, or downstream, or on the same aquifer for at least decades.  unreacted vcm stays in the water table for years (how many, nobody knows). it'll give you liver cancer from looking at it wrong.  burning it was incredibly stupid for a number of reasons, phosgene production, and a temperature inversion among them.

there's a reason it was heavily regulated in 1970 along with its buddies benzene and asbestos. the osha acceptable workplace exposure to vcm is 0, and now there's a town with a million pounds of it just sitting around.  they'll eventually buy out superfund & bulldoze the town.

this is a major disaster.

/vcm==vinyl chloride monomer
//fun fact: vcm is in the top 20 most produced petrochemical products in the us
///aka chloroethane
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If the reporter had just remained silent like a good citizen the much maligned officers would not have been forced to arrest him.
 
