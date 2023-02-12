 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   I'm no math whiz but 6,500 text messages between a teacher and her 17 year old math student sounds problematic   (dailycourier.com) divider line
26
    More: Creepy, High school, Teacher, Education, Laurel Highlands, high school teacher, 15-year-old student's request, Fallingwater, Idlewild and Soak Zone  
•       •       •

793 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2023 at 7:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 425x491]


Still can't tell if she's hot enough, the photo doesn't show her knees.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 425x491]

Still can't tell if she's hot enough, the photo doesn't show her knees.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Macaroni Grill after a couple of pre-mixed Margaritas hot.

*Don't give her your real number warning in full effect
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bedonkadonk: TwowheelinTim: bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 425x491]

Still can't tell if she's hot enough, the photo doesn't show her knees.

[Fark user image image 425x515]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upper right, yowza.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a couple of levels of creepy here. I wonder why the second student was compelled to record.

Yeah, Teach is pretty cute. But it sounds like she is also far down the crazy scale.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Congrats authorities, you just ruined two lives.
 
mknight
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: There are a couple of levels of creepy here. I wonder why the second student was compelled to record.

Yeah, Teach is pretty cute. But it sounds like she is also far down the crazy scale.


the second student didn't record. the teacher recorded him for her boy toy to make fun of.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ha, look at the farkers ogling a bully. Classic.
 
1funguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gawd, humans can be really fahked up.

Sometimes.

Not all of us, but certainly this one, and certainly this time.

Now she will only be able to get work on FansOnly to support herself.

And will make 20x as much as a teacher.
 
Richard Corinthian-Leather
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So how many times does 17 go into 34??
 
saywhonow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dude fark this chick. How do you decide to get in to teaching to help the children and then end up being a bully? Bad enough she's got some weird relationship with a student, but she needs to make some other kid's life hell just for not being cool enough? Absolute shiat person.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Statistically after that many messages a few of them are bound to be inappropriate. It's just math.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kiribub
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Congrats authorities, you just ruined two lives.


Tell me you didn't read the article without telling me you didn't read the article.
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 425x491]


...Wouldn't kick her outta bed for eating crackers.

/Except to go get more crackers
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It would be funny if all 6500 messages were about their problems with Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AtlanticCoast63: bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 425x491]

...Wouldn't kick her outta bed for eating crackers.

/Except to go get more crackers


We're out of crackers; I'm just gonna have to give her some sausage.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image image 425x491]


Please elaborate about this "service."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: TwowheelinTim: bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 425x491]

Still can't tell if she's hot enough, the photo doesn't show her knees.

[Fark user image image 425x515]


Good job getting the Terrible Towel in the photo! It matches her dress!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bslim: Macaroni Grill after a couple of pre-mixed Margaritas hot.

*Don't give her your real number warning in full effect


Three AM in the conference hotel in bumfark, PA and I'm drunk and swiping on tinder. This one gets a "sure, why not?"
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He wanted to talk to her about what he could do to improve his grade because he heard that there was a 17-year old student of hers who was also doing something to improve his grade.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: bedonkadonk: TwowheelinTim: bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 425x491]

Still can't tell if she's hot enough, the photo doesn't show her knees.

[Fark user image image 425x515]

Good job getting the Terrible Towel in the photo! It matches her dress!


Thanks! If I had any photoshop skills i woulda changed the Let's go Bucs towel to Let's go F*ck.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: TwowheelinTim: bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 425x491]

Still can't tell if she's hot enough, the photo doesn't show her knees.

[Fark user image 425x515]


I sat here watching this picture slowly render like over the old 300bps modems back in the day. When it stopped at a fully covered half knee I felt so disappointed from denial. Well played.
 
khatores
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Helpful picture of what the teacher might look like.  I'd be ok with exchanging a few text messages with her.

Unfortunately her husband deleted the tweet off his Twitter account. Now it's all just cars he's sold to people at a local dealership.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.