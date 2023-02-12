 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Dolphin: "Oh I hate paddleboarders, they're just so...HEY FARK YOU MAN...heh heh"   (twitter.com) divider line
32
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1183 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2023 at 7:20 AM (1 hour ago)



32 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Imagine what dolphins would do to Cyclists if they could drive.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bottlenosed dolphins typically weigh 300-1400 pounds. That'd be like getting hit by a flying cute, wet, playful, raspy-skinned truck. Must have been quite a jolt.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that dolphin did that on purpose.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Yeah, that dolphin did that on purpose.

porpoise
 
mkelly1082
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Yeah, that dolphin did that on purpose.


*Porpoise
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Bottlenosed dolphins typically weigh 300-1400 pounds. That'd be like getting hit by a flying cute, wet, playful, raspy-skinned truck. Must have been quite a jolt.


raspy skinned? You're thinking of sharks. Dolphins are rubbery, except without the bit where rubber catches on stuff.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dolphins are smarter than humans.  That's why like whales, they stayed in the oceans.
 
mangobunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FARK YOU! I'M A DOLPHIN!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EZbaked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Yeah, that dolphin did that on purpose.


It even turned sideways like it was lowering a shoulder. Hilarious
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marksrevenge: MrBallou: Bottlenosed dolphins typically weigh 300-1400 pounds. That'd be like getting hit by a flying cute, wet, playful, raspy-skinned truck. Must have been quite a jolt.

raspy skinned? You're thinking of sharks. Dolphins are rubbery, except without the bit where rubber catches on stuff.


And even sharks are only raspy if you rub them the wrong way. Pet them in the direction they swim in and everything is smooth. No slime either.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it too late to recruit him for the Chiefs?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Dolphins are smarter than humans.  That's why like whales, they stayed in the oceans.


Actually whales are thought to have evolved from.a wolf like mammal that RETURNED to the water.

/the more you know
/superb owl Sunday slashies. Ok that video made my morning lmao 🤣
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha bro got hip-checked
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roughing the paddler. 10 yards from the spot of the foul. 1st down.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay off our wave Barney!
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the dolphin that knocked the books out of the nerd dolphin's flippers in dolphin high school, and all his dolphin bully pals laughed.  But this isn't an 80s movie, and the cute dolphin girl next door doesn't help him pick the books up.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomInternetComment: Jake Havechek: Dolphins are smarter than humans.  That's why like whales, they stayed in the oceans.

Actually whales are thought to have evolved from.a wolf like mammal that RETURNED to the water.

/the more you know
/superb owl Sunday slashies. Ok that video made my morning lmao 🤣


No it isn't.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a spectacular "fark you."
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey.....I'm swimmin' here!!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Gee, there seems to be half a pod of dolphins in that wave, maybe I should paddle towards it instead of just letting them have this one."

Mother Nature is always ready to teach a human a lesson in humility. Or just end them. Sometimes at the same time.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Go back to the valley, man.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Is it too late to recruit him for the Chiefs?


Why? Dolphins don't win Super Bowls.
 
1funguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Dolphins are smarter than humans.  That's why like whales, they stayed in the oceans.


As opposed to working at 7-11.

Theoretical science knows no bounds.
 
smd31
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
XD nice video
 
BeerBear
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Yeah, that dolphin did that on purpose.


Of course it was, that wave was the dolphins
 
H31N0US
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Go back to the valley, man.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh yea, that was intentional, LOL.
 
khatores
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: RandomInternetComment: Jake Havechek: Dolphins are smarter than humans.  That's why like whales, they stayed in the oceans.

Actually whales are thought to have evolved from.a wolf like mammal that RETURNED to the water.

/the more you know
/superb owl Sunday slashies. Ok that video made my morning lmao 🤣

No it isn't.


It sounds bizarre, but...huh...

https://microbewiki.kenyon.edu/index.php/Evolution_of_Dolphins

Apparently there's quite a bit of evidence to support the theory that whales evolved from a wolf-like amphibious animal. Weird.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

khatores: mrinfoguy: RandomInternetComment: Jake Havechek: Dolphins are smarter than humans.  That's why like whales, they stayed in the oceans.

Actually whales are thought to have evolved from.a wolf like mammal that RETURNED to the water.

/the more you know
/superb owl Sunday slashies. Ok that video made my morning lmao 🤣

No it isn't.

It sounds bizarre, but...huh...

https://microbewiki.kenyon.edu/index.php/Evolution_of_Dolphins

Apparently there's quite a bit of evidence to support the theory that whales evolved from a wolf-like amphibious animal. Weird.


I remember watching a documentary about it in the 80's in elementary school.
 
synithium
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good job Ecco.  You are our only hope to save the oceans.
 
khatores
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: khatores: mrinfoguy: RandomInternetComment: Jake Havechek: Dolphins are smarter than humans.  That's why like whales, they stayed in the oceans.

Actually whales are thought to have evolved from.a wolf like mammal that RETURNED to the water.

/the more you know
/superb owl Sunday slashies. Ok that video made my morning lmao 🤣

No it isn't.

It sounds bizarre, but...huh...

https://microbewiki.kenyon.edu/index.php/Evolution_of_Dolphins

Apparently there's quite a bit of evidence to support the theory that whales evolved from a wolf-like amphibious animal. Weird.

I remember watching a documentary about it in the 80's in elementary school.


So basically, they came out of the water, said "HAHA no way man, no way" and went back in.
 
