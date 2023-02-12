 Skip to content
(Deslidefied)   Oh nothing, just a woman who predicted 9/11 is predicting a nuclear explosion in 2023
22
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes nothing subby. One makes broad enough *predictions* and they can be interpreted many different ways. It's a load of bullsh*t and most of us understand this.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: Yes nothing subby. One makes broad enough *predictions* and they can be interpreted many different ways. It's a load of bullsh*t and most of us understand this.


You beat me by 4 minutes. I should have predicted that.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Among her other predictions for 2023 included saying the earth's orbit would "change" somehow. Also, she predicted that natural pregnancies will be banned and all babies will be grown in laboratories.

2023 looks like a very busy year.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fortune-telling is an ancient mystical skill that is given little regard these days

This statement is true
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Vanga is believed to have said, "The American brothers will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. The wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will be gushing."

So basically, "something something airplanes or maybe drones something something"? Spot on. Notice throughout also the use of weasel words like "believed to have said", "rumored to have predicted", "could be interpreted", etc. etc.

Making vague predictions of common scenarios with no timeline and then reverse-fitting them to subsequent events, especially with a species like you humans who see false patterns everywhere. Here's what an actual prediction of 9/11 needs to look like:

On the morning of September 11, religious extremists will hijack two commercial airliners and fly them into the Twin Towers. Also, two other planes will be hijacked and crashed. Thousands of people will die."

Because I'm feeling generous, I would even be impressed by one specific detail.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Vanga... Vague... hmmmmmmm
 
LurkLongAndProsper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, that was really stupid.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LurkLongAndProsper: Well, that was really stupid.


I predict many will agree with your statement in this thread

Afterwards I will be rumored to have been correct
 
Nimbull
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have an urge to be that guy with the inflated paper bag ready to pop it suddenly on the guy building the missile.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bah, Nostradamus predicted the Chinese spy balloons!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She' s good, almost as good as her aunt Baba Yaga
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If I make ten thousand "prophecies" and make them vague enough, a few dozen will doubtless "come true" when looked back upon by people trying to match my predictions with recent news. Let's try.

The giant will step upon a serpent and his empire will crumble from the feet first.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't cry, don't raise your eye.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sunday click-bait
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A few years ago, I was eating a Pop-Tart, and I noticed something in the way that the icing was cracked.  It made a pattern.  When I photographed that pattern, and overlaid it against a map of one of the images from the Hubble Space telescope, I saw why it looked so familiar.

The last time the galaxies and other objects were aligned in this manner coincides perfectly with the 1425 reclamation of the sealing of the rock eddies off the coast of what was then Tripoli.  As we know, this was also when one of the greatest conflagrations in consolidation of power in the entire far east..

It was this that made me realize that Drumpf was going to win the election in 2016.

Fear my prediction abilities.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You think Nostradamus thought, "this shiat will mess with people's heads for centuries!".
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I mean, I'm pretty sure I've predicted there could be a nuke attack this year. That's not because I'm the farking Oracle of Delphi, it's because I read the goddamn news occasionally.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A great wind will arise when the giant falls and the golden serpent upon which he had stepped will bring forth an egg that will birth a new nation that will flourish by the wind of their predecessor's passing.

It's all bullshiat.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Three fish will walk upright a thousand miles to become the crown of the new queen dressed in red on the shores of the dry sea where the feast of twenty will not be served and on that day the great stone will be lifted by one who wears no gloves but whose hands can never be calloused.

You're welcome.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: Three fish will walk upright a thousand miles to become the crown of the new queen dressed in red on the shores of the dry sea where the feast of twenty will not be served and on that day the great stone will be lifted by one who wears no gloves but whose hands can never be calloused.

You're welcome.


Must be some pretty good drugs to prompt visions like that.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Habitual Cynic predicts that a tornado will devastate a trailer park in the spring of 2023.  One hundred percent accuracy.  Tell me I'm wrong.
 
