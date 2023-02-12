 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Boring machine not boring   (abc.net.au) divider line
10
    More: Fail, New South Wales, Tunnel boring machine, Energy, Australia, Sprint (running), Snowy Hydro, Tunnel, Cooma  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Been done.

MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Looks like the dingos got your baby, Mum
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No problem.

Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sent it in to recover Snowy 1.0, which got stuck first. The only logical solution is to break out Snowy 3,0 to get the others. Have Snowy 4.0 on standby, just in case.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"In all honesty, when I finally found this cave-in, I was shocked. I just couldn't understand how they could have travelled so little a distance," Mr Anderson said.

Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It was obviously attacked and immobilized by the spiky poisonous prehensile tree roots of the Australian Murder Tree.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm actually a lot of fun at parties
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did they try putting it in reverse?  That usually works when I get a drill bit stuck.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Whoever did the geology and mine engineering studies for this should get their asses handed to them.
This is a multi-multi-multi million dollar mistake on their part...They started WAY too close to the surface.
probably trying to do this on the cheap and faster than it should be done.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
