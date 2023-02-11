 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 928: "Motion Pictures".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Motion Pictures

Description: Give us pictures that show motion.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user image
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user image
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user image
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"...And They're Off!"

Penn National Race Course in Grantville, Pennsylvania October 2022.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Group Photo"

My aquarium taken September 2022.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Go Fly A Kite"

Ocean City, Maryland, taken on August 2022.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user image
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user image
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user image
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user image

Ring-necked Ducks


Ring-necked Ducks
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rescue dog turned entertainer at the county fair
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user image

Black-capped Chickadee


Black-capped Chickadee
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user image
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Some random airplane or spacecraft cruising through the sky
 
spidermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How my brain pictures notes escaping when you've lost the melody...
 
spidermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user image
 
spidermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A semi and a car passing each other in the night...
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user image
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user image
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
NMCA_19-9079 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
surfing comp-997 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Comet NEOWISE and vapor trail being blown away by solar winds
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Flashlight on a string with a colored gel in front of the lens
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
live.staticflickr.com

National Harbor Ferris Wheel

National Harbor Ferris Wheel
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dunk Shot by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
8 seconds
Fark user image
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
(1/2)

Water Running in the Stream

Fark user imageView Full Size

/One of the Metroparks in Ohio
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
(2/2)

Fun with Christmas Lights

Fark user imageView Full Size

Not sure this counts, but it *does* show motion
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
fort mason
Fark user image
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pittsburgh Vintage Car Race
July 21, 2012
 
