 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   NOTAM issued over Harve, Montana. KC-130 Stratotanker flying in the area, F15s reportedly scrambled out of WA. Commercial flights turned away from Billings airport   (twitter.com) divider line
209
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

2789 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 11 Feb 2023 at 8:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



209 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billings and Harve airports are reportedly closed to incoming flights.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one wants to go there anyway
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am in direct contact with NORCOM and monitoring the latest issue over Havre and the northern border. Airspace is closed due to an object that could interfere with commercial air traffic - the DOD will resume efforts to observe and ground the object in the morning.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"National defense airspace" 50x50 miles over Harve
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yipee-Yi-Yo-Tai-Yay
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be AWESOME if China had their balloons draw a penis in the track.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: It would be AWESOME if China had their balloons draw a penis in the track.


They already did. ATC couldn't see it because it was so small.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are we 97? 96?

Guess we figured out how to spot em
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: It would be AWESOME if China had their balloons draw a penis in the track.


too lazy to look up randy in TWO days before the day after tomorrow
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
March 2023 is just a few weeks away.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens if they declare a bad sky thingy and you're already flying through it?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: "National defense airspace" 50x50 miles over Harve


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an important question: Is Subby ₮ⱧɆ_Ɽ₳VɆ₦ ?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to get all 99 luftballons by the end of next week, aren't we?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't only 7 people with 150 guns between them live in Montana?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now SouthWest flights will be delayed.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they're preparing for a long stand-off, if they have a KC-135 circling, presumably to refuel the fighters.   If it's a balloon, it's well above everything we have flying there.  If it's lower, it's not "that" balloon.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China is really upset about Maverick's jacket, aren't they?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Don't only 7 people with 150 guns between them live in Montana?


And Ted Turner.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the great invasion of Canada to steal their strategic maple syrup reserves is finally about to kick off.
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: March 2023 is just a few weeks away.


Seems that so is October 2077.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Don't only 150 people with 7000 guns between them live in Montana?


closer
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: Looks like the great invasion of Canada to steal their strategic maple syrup reserves is finally about to kick off.


It just proves they sent Ted Cruz here for nefarious purposes.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Don't only 7 people with 150 guns between them live in Montana?


That's hyperbole.

It's 350 guns.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: I have an important question: Is Subby ₮ⱧɆ_Ɽ₳VɆ₦ ?


no?
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: What happens if they declare a bad sky thingy and you're already flying through it?


You get out ASAP and hope you're not the one they're calling about.  But I would imagine they plan for things like that and give traffic in the area a reasonable amount of time to turn back or move through before any shooting starts, especially if the target is flying in a predictable path and the no-fly zone can lead the target somewhat.  "It'll be in this area in half an hour, so we'll declare it a no-fly zone now and everyone will have half an hour to GTFO."
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say we return the favor. Send a bunch of balloons over China and see how they like it. But these balloons will be different. They'd have candy. And K-pop CDs
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's aliens
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: What happens if they declare a bad sky thingy and you're already flying through it?


ATC directs you, it's a really bad time to ignore those instructions.

If it's super serious you might get a friendly fighter jet escort.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Don't only 7 people with 150 guns between them live in Montana?


A not a one of them can defend themselves vs a balloon.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone misspelled "KC-135".

Moran.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the Chinese really want Montana, fine. Have fun with all of those week-Nazi compounds. But in return, we want a free and independent Hong Kong and Taiwan.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Don't only 7 people with 150 guns between them live in Montana?


More like six people and 300 guns.

But they don't have the firepower to reach 34k feet.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did we accidentally start a war with Zeta Reticuli because of the Chinese balloon?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To AM or to NOTAM, that is the question.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure it isn't that the KC130 is just having engine trouble and they want to make sure it can land without killing half the state?
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: It would be AWESOME if China had their balloons draw a penis in the track.


Pleases let me supplement with an illustration.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Jake Havechek: Don't only 7 people with 150 guns between them live in Montana?

A not a one of them can defend themselves vs a balloon.


static1.squarespace.comView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nOW THEY JUST farkING WITH US
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

magneticmushroom: mistahtom: March 2023 is just a few weeks away.

Seems that so is October 2077.


They'll do a bunch of atmospheric EMPs over an area with a lot of research facilities.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more worried about wave 2
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely strange things are afoot.  Has anybody checked the Circle K?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: [Fark user image image 400x400]


Nanu Nanu.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C-130:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


KC-135:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/learn your 60+ year old aircraft subby
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's aliens. I'm calling it.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

advex101: It's aliens


Damn Canadians
 
Displayed 50 of 209 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.