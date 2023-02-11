 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   There aren't that many 'Q' songs so tonight's Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET) will include 'R' songs in the mix. Next, Jimmy Olsen finds out why Perry White's nutty cook Poco tried to kill himself with a gun then tried getting trapped in a freezer car   (tunein.com) divider line
17
    More: Live  
•       •       •

81 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2023 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope you include this one.

KC And The Sunshine Band - Queen Of Clubs
Youtube hwxe7ZUXsTk
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RANCID - Time Bomb [MUSIC VIDEO]
Youtube GvIBOlyAViU
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many "Q" songs does the DJ have locked and loaded?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: How many "Q" songs does the DJ have locked and loaded?


11
 
Summoner101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mukster: How many "Q" songs does the DJ have locked and loaded?


David Bowie - Queen Bitch
Youtube S5P63qGTm_g
 
Summoner101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mukster: How many "Q" songs does the DJ have locked and loaded?


Que Onda Guero- Beck with Lyrics
Youtube -RxpvZTVIOs
 
Summoner101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mukster: How many "Q" songs does the DJ have locked and loaded?


Backstreet Boys - Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) (Official HD Video)
Youtube Ug88HO2mg44
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Shriekback
Henry Mancini
Vera Lynn

Nice random!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was but 1 month old when this charted but we had the 78 somewhere

and yes, I consider it a Q song
 
raulzero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ian Dury & The Blockheads: Quiet

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwLYD2gkDpg
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Q5 - a precursor to Monty Python.

Spike Milligan - Q5 [Colour Episode]
Youtube _hNZAMoBTwA
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I know you'll play some Chicago.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This was always the Moodies end piece before they did Ride My See-Saw as an encore.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Q5 - a precursor to Monty Python.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_hNZAMoBTwA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=28&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Bookmarked. Thanks!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: wooden_badger: Q5 - a precursor to Monty Python.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_hNZAMoBTwA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=28&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Bookmarked. Thanks!


The Pythons were a bit saddened when they saw that Milligan had them beat to the punch.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.