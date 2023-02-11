 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Russia's continued draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir has lowered the level to 14.1 meters. The minimum level required for the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's cooling system is 13.2 meters. Sweet dreams   (npr.org) divider line
41
    More: Scary, Crimea, Reservoir, Russia, Nuclear power plant, International Atomic Energy Agency, Water supply, Nuclear power, Lake  
•       •       •

228 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2023 at 2:05 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Telegram article regarding the ZNPP cooling issue: https://t.me/zoda_gov_ua/16501
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Russia's continued draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir has lowered the level to 14.1 meters. The minimum level required for the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's cooling system is 13.2 meters. Sweet dreams


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This may finally get NATO involved.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Russians are farking stupid.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You can see why Republicans love Russia.

They're everything Republicans want to be.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal


It works really well so long as you're willing to put up with a lot of engineering for disasters and remove the profit motive and especially do not fark with safety or operating parameters.

Unfortunately capitalist economics mean that someone's going to cut corners on either or both engineering and safety.  Which is the same as socialist economics, but with a different list of who cut corners and why.

Then again, it doesn't matter if it's solar or wind or wave or geothermal or hydroelectric or hydrocarbons, someone ultimately will get injured or killed or get cancer because some asshole somewhere decided to fark off on the job because it's Friday and they can't wait for the weekend, or some similar bullshiat.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal


Nuclear power is a relatively safe source of energy, unless you have stupid goddamn Russians running the plant.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Russians are farking stupid.


The prevailing winds from a melt down would do a lot of damage to Russia
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal

Nuclear power is a relatively safe source of energy, unless you have stupid goddamn Russians running the plant.


Or people just like them.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Jake Havechek: Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal

Nuclear power is a relatively safe source of energy, unless you have stupid goddamn Russians running the plant.

Or people just like them.


There is nobody dumber and more worthless than Russians.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal

Nuclear power is a relatively safe source of energy, unless you have stupid goddamn Russians running the plant.


farking Russians on 3 Mile Island and Fukushima

Bastards are just everywhere
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Gubbo: Jake Havechek: Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal

Nuclear power is a relatively safe source of energy, unless you have stupid goddamn Russians running the plant.

farking Russians on 3 Mile Island and Fukushima

Bastards are just everywhere


Go eat some bugs for dinner, and rub 2 sticks together if you need some heat.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal


If we stop building reactors to supply fuel for weapons, a lot of safer options are available:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thorium-based_nuclear_power
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This would be a declaration of war with the EU, not just Ukraine.

Keep that in mind. Also keep in mind: China isn't going to bail out Russia when they have land to gain by Russia's dissolving as a state.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Gubbo: Jake Havechek: Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal

Nuclear power is a relatively safe source of energy, unless you have stupid goddamn Russians running the plant.

farking Russians on 3 Mile Island and Fukushima

Bastards are just everywhere

Go eat some bugs for dinner, and rub 2 sticks together if you need some heat.


A most cromulent response.

I feel educated. I am grateful to you, most valued fellow fark community member
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Lighting: Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal

If we stop building reactors to supply fuel for weapons, a lot of safer options are available:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thorium-based_nuclear_power


So I read somewhere that the US hasn't needed new weapons grade materials since the 70s or 80s.

They just take the materials from the decommissioned weapons and recycle it
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


At the current rate of lowering, it looks like we have another month or so left.  Maybe less because of underwater topography, if the outflow rate is constant.

Russia intentionally causing a loss-of-coolant accident at the largest nuclear generating station in Europe is going to escalate things in a hurry.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gubbo: Lighting: Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal

If we stop building reactors to supply fuel for weapons, a lot of safer options are available:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thorium-based_nuclear_power

So I read somewhere that the US hasn't needed new weapons grade materials since the 70s or 80s.

They just take the materials from the decommissioned weapons and recycle it


We stockpiled enough of that crap during the Cold War that indeed we won't ever need to produce more of it.  Unfortunately we neglected to stockpile enough of the other useful isotopes, like the Pu238 used in radioisotope thermoelectric generators for spacecraft.  And we're all out.  So guess who we are stuck buying it from?  Go on, guess.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

studebaker hoch: Gubbo: Lighting: Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal

If we stop building reactors to supply fuel for weapons, a lot of safer options are available:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thorium-based_nuclear_power

So I read somewhere that the US hasn't needed new weapons grade materials since the 70s or 80s.

They just take the materials from the decommissioned weapons and recycle it

We stockpiled enough of that crap during the Cold War that indeed we won't ever need to produce more of it.  Unfortunately we neglected to stockpile enough of the other useful isotopes, like the Pu238 used in radioisotope thermoelectric generators for spacecraft.  And we're all out.  So guess who we are stuck buying it from?  Go on, guess.


Kolechia?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
14.1 meters?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
it's not going to explode, they'll just pull the rods (or drop in the moderators) and stop the reactor. shiatty, but not chernobyl shiatty. they 100% have procedures for loss of cooling.

//or maybe it will blow up
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: vudukungfu: Jake Havechek: Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal

Nuclear power is a relatively safe source of energy, unless you have stupid goddamn Russians running the plant.

Or people just like them.

There is nobody dumber and more worthless than Russians.


You haven't been to Texas?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

studebaker hoch: Gubbo: Lighting: Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal

If we stop building reactors to supply fuel for weapons, a lot of safer options are available:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thorium-based_nuclear_power

So I read somewhere that the US hasn't needed new weapons grade materials since the 70s or 80s.

They just take the materials from the decommissioned weapons and recycle it

We stockpiled enough of that crap during the Cold War that indeed we won't ever need to produce more of it.  Unfortunately we neglected to stockpile enough of the other useful isotopes, like the Pu238 used in radioisotope thermoelectric generators for spacecraft.  And we're all out.  So guess who we are stuck buying it from?  Go on, guess.


Canada
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

null: studebaker hoch: Gubbo: Lighting: Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal

If we stop building reactors to supply fuel for weapons, a lot of safer options are available:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thorium-based_nuclear_power

So I read somewhere that the US hasn't needed new weapons grade materials since the 70s or 80s.

They just take the materials from the decommissioned weapons and recycle it

We stockpiled enough of that crap during the Cold War that indeed we won't ever need to produce more of it.  Unfortunately we neglected to stockpile enough of the other useful isotopes, like the Pu238 used in radioisotope thermoelectric generators for spacecraft.  And we're all out.  So guess who we are stuck buying it from?  Go on, guess.

Canada


We wish.

Since 1993, all of the 238Pu used in American spacecraft has been purchased from Russia.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Jake Havechek: Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal

Nuclear power is a relatively safe source of energy, unless you have stupid goddamn Russians running the plant.

Or people just like them.


The pre-war staff are still operating the plant.  Even Russians are smart enough to keep the original mahouts with their reactors.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal


Coal has killed millions more than Chernobyl, Fukushima, TMI ets etc etc. Don't let the perfect be the enemy of good enough. Enough is as good as a feast some wise guy once said
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: This may finally get NATO involved.


No.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal


Someone remind me what energy sources are funding Russia's war.

This isn't a choice between nuclear and renewables.  It's a choice between cutting fossil fuels faster, or more slowly by limiting options.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They're also farking with Ukraine's soil risking destabilizing world grain supplies.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: null: studebaker hoch: Gubbo: Lighting: Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal

If we stop building reactors to supply fuel for weapons, a lot of safer options are available:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thorium-based_nuclear_power

So I read somewhere that the US hasn't needed new weapons grade materials since the 70s or 80s.

They just take the materials from the decommissioned weapons and recycle it

We stockpiled enough of that crap during the Cold War that indeed we won't ever need to produce more of it.  Unfortunately we neglected to stockpile enough of the other useful isotopes, like the Pu238 used in radioisotope thermoelectric generators for spacecraft.  And we're all out.  So guess who we are stuck buying it from?  Go on, guess.

Canada

We wish.

Since 1993, all of the 238Pu used in American spacecraft has been purchased from Russia.


Bet it will be cheap as hell now that they have tanked their own country.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

scumm: it's not going to explode, they'll just pull the rods (or drop in the moderators) and stop the reactor. shiatty, but not chernobyl shiatty. they 100% have procedures for loss of cooling.

//or maybe it will blow up


If they lose the territory they might disable it in some semi permanent fashion.

But they'd probably also want to not fark up Crimea.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal


2020's nuclear reactors are incredibly safe, and will fizzle out rather than have a runaway meltdown.
1960s nuclear reactors are not.

Guess what type the old soviet ones are?

NO ONE is advocating building more powerplants based on the designs from the 60s.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Jake Havechek: Russians are farking stupid.

The prevailing winds from a melt down would do a lot of damage to Russia


...Which they'd simply spin to the home front as a Ukrainian fascist Nazi attack on 100% innocent glorious mother Russia, giving them an excuse to mobilize a few million additional Russian patriots to eradicate Ukraine once and for all.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Understands the feels.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh come on now, we've long since moved on from following the orc suicide squad missions and now if it isn't a Chinese flying object in North American airspace then no1curr.

/s
 
Excelsior
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

IgG4: Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal

Coal has killed millions more than Chernobyl, Fukushima, TMI ets etc etc. Don't let the perfect be the enemy of good enough. Enough is as good as a feast some wise guy once said


Coal plants release more radioactive isotopes into the atmosphere than nuclear plants, (absent Russian stupidity and/or maliciousness)
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal


Nuclear power is the safest major industry on the planet. I'm not kidding. Wind has caused more deaths. Hydro has caused more deaths. Hell a single hydro dam going killed more people than the entirety of nuclear power, combined, for its entire history.
A single gas platform accident killed more people than the entirety of nuclear power, for its whole history.
Geothermal is not safe. In fact it brings incredibly dangerous things to the surface, like toxic gas. Solar panels degrade into poison. Wind turbines fly apart and the blades wear out AND CANNOT BE RECYCLED.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, and you can't support major manufacturing on wind or solar either. Do you like literally anything made out of metal? You need a steam plant to drive foundries. Do you like having air conditioning and a fridge? You better learn to love steam power. Until such time we figure out fusion power, this is where we're at. Welcome to the reality of the grid.

Lighting: Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal

If we stop building reactors to supply fuel for weapons, a lot of safer options are available:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thorium-based_nuclear_power


Show me a thorium plant running in the black.

I'll wait.

Power plants are for profit. Pebble beds were all mothballed for being unable to run in the black.

So yeah.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: vudukungfu: Jake Havechek: Gubbo: Someone remind me how nuclear power is the bestest safest option in the world and how everyone should build nukes rather than solar or wind or wave or geothermal

Nuclear power is a relatively safe source of energy, unless you have stupid goddamn Russians running the plant.

Or people just like them.

There is nobody dumber and more worthless than Russians.


Maybe we should have a new reactor design every sixty years or so instead of throwing the whole idea out.  My understanding may be flawed, but I believe there are new reactors that could be built that actually take exiting waste and make it less dangerous, while producing electricity in a manner that is walk-away safe.  Reactors that absolutely cannot go critical because the act of going critical would actually shut down the reaction before it reached a point where it could go critical.  Nuclear power is a type of technology.  We didn't stop driving cars because early ones were death traps, we just got better at building them.  Early electricity was also pretty farking dangerous, but we have that everywhere too.  Nuclear power has the potential to provide the entire world with power in a very safe way and actually make the existing nuclear mess less dangerous for everyone.  So yeah, yay nukes.  Honestly, if MSRs can actually clean up existing waste so that it's radioactive half life is only 500 years instead of 10000 (I made those numbers up), then it would be irresponsible not to do it, even if you just threw the power away at the end.

I'm also all for renewables, but I don't think we're soon getting to the point where we can power everything with them, and most of them are somewhat intermittent in production.  To use them exclusively for power generation, you need very large power storage to get you through the times when they're not producing.  Also, there are lots of places where wind and wave aren't good options due to geography.  Powering those places at night or through a long winter can be difficult; though that's just an engineering problem.  The good thing about nukes is that they work pretty much all the time.
 
6nome
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Put the nuclear waste in balloons and fly them into space. Your welcome
 
maudibjr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is the second refrence to the great salt lake ....Conspiricy!
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.