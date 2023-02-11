 Skip to content
(Daily Boulder)   What if Independence Day comes before July 4?   (dailyboulder.com)
16
16 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The almighty F-35 didn't work as advertised?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ir always do.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Payload of freq jammers on a test run, followed by chaff distributors, followed by more freq jammers, then the air strikes, with air defence tied up, they take a gamble at a mid state airdrop of men and supplies, having all sorts of terrain to practice in, then the shore attack, landing in the Baja, and Washington state.
That's the back door. There is an axis.
Front door is left with pants down, and who is taking dibs on the East coast... Iran?

Take us out, you take away Israel's piggy bank.

China gets farm land, Iraq takes all of the middle east, and chunks of what was Russia.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Are you high? Maybe smoke a bit less of the good stuff
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am just catching up, is any of what you said even remotely true?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What if it doesn't?
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dafuq did I just read?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

It has been... a derp dawn.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, thank god we have Space Force!
 
Jeff5
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Authentic frontier gibberish.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Randy Quaid gets an anal probe.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
KEEP YOUR SKY OBJECTS OUT OF MY MOTHER FARKING AIRSPACE!
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Only actual description of the object was, "about the size of a small car". Definitely not a high altitude balloon. Those things are enormous due to surface area vs volume ratios and material weight.
 
Xaxor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No, it's not aliens, though it would be nice to get a ride to somewhere else.
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Randy Quaid gets an anal probe.


But for him it was Tuesday.
 
