(Big E Radio)   At 10:30PM ET Noise Factor experiments with AI and a new intro then it's straight to face-blasting tunes from The Shrine and Gel. Cover songs are A-OK and there's a pair of Nirvana covers, later an experimental psych set goes...places   (bigeradio.com) divider line
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, Gel is awesome. I really love that Hate5Six video where they are in a parking lot or something. At first I thought it was a hot chick (singer) and three fat dudes jamming. But then I finally saw the other hot chick (guitarist) that was being blocked by the bassist. I would swear that the drummers mom was in charge of the camera. Anyways their songs have great energy and their fans know all the lyrics and had good times. The other YouTube vids for the band have some good sound quality too.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: Dude, Gel is awesome. I really love that Hate5Six video where they are in a parking lot or something. At first I thought it was a hot chick (singer) and three fat dudes jamming. But then I finally saw the other hot chick (guitarist) that was being blocked by the bassist. I would swear that the drummers mom was in charge of the camera. Anyways their songs have great energy and their fans know all the lyrics and had good times. The other YouTube vids for the band have some good sound quality too.


Haha! I know the EXACT video you mean!
 
