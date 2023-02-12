 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Don't be so sure that Australia is all about death, it's probably where you want to be when the nuclear apocalypse comes   (9news.com.au) divider line
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size


Nevil Shute called it in 1957.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah sure, if you're willing to deal with Lord Humungus and his band of merry maniacs.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Znuh: [i0.wp.com image 281x475]

Nevil Shute called it in 1957.


Didn't work out that time either

canberratimes.com.auView Full Size


/enormous image at no extra charge
//who the hell uses two periods between words?
///full stop or ellipsis, people
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing to nuke = nothing to fear
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Yeah sure, if you're willing to deal with Lord Humungus and his band of merry maniacs.


You could always just walk away.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a yacht in the middle of an ocean would also probably be pretty decent. Antarctica research station - less decent, but you'll have a show.

Also, the island nation of Tonga will probably skate by as unscathed as possible in that scenario.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, the aboriginal peoples really couldn't do a worse job.
That's right. It's time for Non-Stop Didgeridoo.

And if they're not up for it, The sentinelese.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Nothing to nuke = nothing to fear


Well, yeah, that's the ideal scenario. Striving to be feared is what all of the awful people have done.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nevil Shute - On Th  ...oh.

Just takes them longer to die, is all.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'd rather be on an island next to it.  If not you'll have to eat cough drops and blow big horns.
 
olorin604
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why waste a nuke on someplace that is in a losing war with dropbears, emus, and bunyips
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Nothing to nuke = nothing to fear


The problem is also being down wind of something worth nuking. Not many nuclear powers in the southern hemisphere.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

olorin604: Why waste a nuke on someplace that is in a losing war with dropbears, emus, and bunyips


Well, we eat the emus, so not quite right. But, yeah, the others will fark you up.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"We'll save Australia
Don't want to hurt no kangaroo
We'll build an all American amusement park there
They've got surfing, too"
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I mean... Isn't that the point of the Mad Max moved?
 
EVERYBODY PANIC
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Znuh: [i0.wp.com image 281x475]

Nevil Shute called it in 1957.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9tweuR450A
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm prepared. I've seen all the Mad Max movies.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark's doomsmiths are violently masturbating to this article.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Play it, Boy Wonder...
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
geekanything.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Znuh: [i0.wp.com image 281x475]

Nevil Shute called it in 1957.


Was gonna say: wasn't there an old book about this? And an urban legend that it inspired a Morrisey song?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'd rather get nuked than hit in the face with a boomerang thrown by a kid with a shiatty mullet.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Znuh: [i0.wp.com image 281x475]

Nevil Shute called it in 1957.


Done in one
 
Spermbot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oz is at the leading edge of climate catastrophe. They might not survive for much longer than it takes for a nuclear armageddon situation to develop.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But you won't live long enough to enjoy it. You'll be eaten by rabid kangaroos and snakes tamed by the Gyro Captain.
 
khatores
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

olorin604: Why waste a nuke on someplace that is in a losing war with dropbears, emus, and bunyips


Have you not seen the spiders?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: I'd rather get nuked than hit in the face with a boomerang thrown by a kid with a shiatty mullet.


Yabbut you'll be too drunk to care.
 
