(CTV News)   Look, eh, this is getting ridiculous   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
35
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the news is they are doing their job?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one looks like it has big ears
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WaPo:

A new "high-altitude airborne object" has been spotted and shot down over Canada's Yukon territory, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday, as U.S. personnel continued efforts to recover the remnants of two other craft shot down over Alaska and South Carolina within the last week.

Trudeau said in a tweet that Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled to respond in the latest incident, with a "U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object."
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These "high-altitude airborne objects" are becoming as common as classified documents popping up in places they shouldn't be.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they are not careful they will be shooting down a UFO that isn't a weaponized weather balloon or swamp gas and be left with egg on their faces,

I am just kidding. The simple, probably answer is always best although it is wrong. At least you are placing your bets right. As the gambler said, you played it right.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
historyuk.s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Begun, the Balloon Wars have.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some rando climate scientist researching air currents had 20 years of funding tied up in these balloons, and is currently losing his shiat.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. Looks like they tend to fly higher than AA guns can fire, which means we're reduced to sending up planes to shoot them down at the moment. That can't be cheap. The best solution would probably be figure out a way to fry the electronics from the ground and let them float over, or figure out a way of increasing AA firing ceilings.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weather balloon cat is watching Canada Man masturbate?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: These "high-altitude airborne objects" are becoming as common as classified documents popping up in places they shouldn't be.


They call them "high-altitude airborne objects" because they don't want to admit that they are unidentified flying objects or "UFOs", because that would be admitting that China was taken over by aliens and Trump was silenced for attacking Mitch McKoopa's wife who is obviously an agent for the Grey-Black Oil Alien Empire.  Study it out, lib sheeple!
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Hmm. Looks like they tend to fly higher than AA guns can fire, which means we're reduced to sending up planes to shoot them down at the moment. That can't be cheap. The best solution would probably be figure out a way to fry the electronics from the ground and let them float over, or figure out a way of increasing AA firing ceilings.


Farking lasers, how do they work?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Balloons have actually existed for quite some time, and were in fact the first man made objects that flew.  Perhaps some day, primitive men will overcome their fear of them.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Balloons have actually existed for quite some time, and were in fact the first man made objects that flew.  Perhaps some day, primitive men will overcome their fear of them.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The earth is belching bubbles of methane and they are freezing.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how it is. Down one Chinese balloon, and you'll want to down another in an hour
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Some rando climate scientist researching air currents had 20 years of funding tied up in these balloons, and is currently losing his shiat.


Generally, if you are sending balloons up without the knowledge of the local governmental authorities, you are less rando climate scientist and more rando crackpot.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A reminder from a few years ago:

Adversary Drones Are Spying On The U.S. And The Pentagon Acts Like They're UFOs (thedrive.com)
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Trudeau is such a tryhard. Shoot down as many balloons as you like, you'll still only be in charge of our hat.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: These "high-altitude airborne objects" are becoming as common as classified documents popping up in places they shouldn't be.


They always have been. They are just in the news now, so theatrics.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fighter pilots are loving this new easy target practice.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Hmm. Looks like they tend to fly higher than AA guns can fire, which means we're reduced to sending up planes to shoot them down at the moment. That can't be cheap. The best solution would probably be figure out a way to fry the electronics from the ground and let them float over, or figure out a way of increasing AA firing ceilings.


They don't move quickly, a relatively inexpensive blimp should be able to get the job done... we just don't appear to have one designed for the task yet.

Somebody better get on it, because having jets shoot the things down with missiles is more expensive than it's worth.
 
hammettman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
With 96 more you get eggroll nuclear war.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: WaPo:

A new "high-altitude airborne object" has been spotted and shot down over Canada's Yukon territory, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday, as U.S. personnel continued efforts to recover the remnants of two other craft shot down over Alaska and South Carolina within the last week.

Trudeau said in a tweet that Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled to respond in the latest incident, with a "U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object."


As the last two shot down were only described as "objects," could they be other aircraft and not balloons? Drones? Cruise missiles? Who's launching them? China? Russia? North Korea?
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's going to turn out to be some endangered bird, isn't it?
 
basicstock
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She released her tantric sex balloon and it flew over Canada.
assets3.cbsnewsstatic.comView Full Size
 
AkaranD
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The vibe I'm getting from this is less, "OMG NATIONAL SECURITY" and more, "Yeah, so, China. That first one? Funny. You got a few laughs and now we're taking away all your toys you left in our sandbox because you decided to be penis-wrinkles about it."
 
FarkaDark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why is China so interested in North and South American weather patterns?
 
Lipspinach
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Naido: Trudeau is such a tryhard. Shoot down as many balloons as you like, you'll still only be in charge of our hat.


LOL More like the USA is our overflowing shiat-filled diaper.
 
sidailurch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

basicstock: She released her tantric sex balloon and it flew over Canada.
[assets3.cbsnewsstatic.com image 850x446]


🤮
 
