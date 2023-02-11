 Skip to content
(KGET Bakersfield)   Teens steal enough booze for an average Fark user's long weekend   (kget.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
$250k? Shirley it's more than just those three carts in the pic.

...RTFA that must be a stock photo of what booze might look like. Still, I wouldn't know how to collect that much hooch much less shoplift it.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mugato: $250k? Shirley it's more than just those three carts in the pic.

...RTFA that must be a stock photo of what booze might look like. Still, I wouldn't know how to collect that much hooch much less shoplift it.


Yea, the article really doesn't address where the remaining $243K in liquor is. They say $7K was found on them and returned, but nothing else.

Averaging $25/bottle, you're looking at 10,000 bottles! That'd completely stock a decent liquor store.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Mugato: $250k? Shirley it's more than just those three carts in the pic.

...RTFA that must be a stock photo of what booze might look like. Still, I wouldn't know how to collect that much hooch much less shoplift it.

Yea, the article really doesn't address where the remaining $243K in liquor is. They say $7K was found on them and returned, but nothing else.

Averaging $25/bottle, you're looking at 10,000 bottles! That'd completely stock a decent liquor store.


It was a pretty vague article. Most liquor stores, even ones attached to drug stores are very secure with cameras everywhere. In fact a 16 and 17 year old would be thrown out immediately.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
according to the California Highway Patrol.

Never, ever, ever believe anything that involves "police say"
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gubbo: according to the California Highway Patrol.

Never, ever, ever believe anything that involves "police say"


Especially this story. Too many plot holes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Back when the state of WA ran all of the liquor stores you would see underage kids in there stealing as many bottles as they could nearly every time you went in. The only exception was one in downtown Seattle where it wasn't just the kids stealing like there was no tomorrow.
 
robodog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Mugato: $250k? Shirley it's more than just those three carts in the pic.

...RTFA that must be a stock photo of what booze might look like. Still, I wouldn't know how to collect that much hooch much less shoplift it.

Yea, the article really doesn't address where the remaining $243K in liquor is. They say $7K was found on them and returned, but nothing else.

Averaging $25/bottle, you're looking at 10,000 bottles! That'd completely stock a decent liquor store.


Maybe it was 100 bottles of Pappy? I mean let's ignore the fact that the entire state of California probably only gets a few times that many bottles each year, but it's police fiction so you can let your mind go wild .
 
bud jones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They are accused of shoplifting high-end alcohol from Rite Aid stores

high-end liquor ...  Rite Aid Stores....

umm....
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bud jones: They are accused of shoplifting high-end alcohol from Rite Aid stores

high-end liquor ...  Rite Aid Stores....

umm....


It is high-end liquor. They keep the mad dog on the top shelf.
 
emonk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Recent articles had me convinced that shoplifting was legal on the west coast now.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Steal $100 of liquor, shame on you.
Steal $250,000 of liquor, shame on Rite Aid.


Seriously, WTF?  That has to be 1-2 aisles worth of liquor.
 
khatores
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I didn't realize Rite Aid was stocking top shelf liquor. WTF?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Mugato: $250k? Shirley it's more than just those three carts in the pic.

...RTFA that must be a stock photo of what booze might look like. Still, I wouldn't know how to collect that much hooch much less shoplift it.

Yea, the article really doesn't address where the remaining $243K in liquor is. They say $7K was found on them and returned, but nothing else.

Averaging $25/bottle, you're looking at 10,000 bottles! That'd completely stock a decent liquor store.


Maybe it was marijuana infused liquor? According to my police issue calculator, that would add about $25,000 per bottle.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
rite aid even buys their stores in high crime areas to smite the poor
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: rite aid even buys their stores in high crime areas to smite the poor


Sue Walmart before they bankrupt they are hauling a$$ out of high-crime 'hoods

/4 srs
//DO EET
 
electricjebus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

khatores: I didn't realize Rite Aid was stocking top shelf liquor. WTF?


Yeah, this raises a lot of questions.  Who goes to a drug store to buy top shelf liquor?  Why didn't the drug store have said top shelf liquor locked up if they didn't have a security guard?

Hell, at the grocery store I go to, in a pretty good neighborhood, they have some expensive hooch, but past the $50.00 mark and it's locked up in a display case near the checkout lanes... and they usually have an off duty cop by the doors.

At the Walgreens I go to... you have to ask a worker to get replacement razor blades.  I can't imagine walking into a drug store and seeing a bottle of Johnny Walker Blue* just sitting out in the open... and even there, they'd have to steal a thousand bottles without getting caught.

I suspect a mixture of cop math, insurance fraud, and Rite Aid attributing all liquor theft in the state to these 4 kids.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Mugato: $250k? Shirley it's more than just those three carts in the pic.

...RTFA that must be a stock photo of what booze might look like. Still, I wouldn't know how to collect that much hooch much less shoplift it.

Yea, the article really doesn't address where the remaining $243K in liquor is. They say $7K was found on them and returned, but nothing else.

Averaging $25/bottle, you're looking at 10,000 bottles! That'd completely stock a decent liquor store.


Amateurs.  When they start stealing truckloads of Girl Scout cookies they'll finally hit the big time.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bud jones: They are accused of shoplifting high-end alcohol from Rite Aid stores

high-end liquor ...  Rite Aid Stores....

umm....


Bakersfield...
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Back when the state of WA ran all of the liquor stores you would see underage kids in there stealing as many bottles as they could nearly every time you went in. The only exception was one in downtown Seattle where it wasn't just the kids stealing like there was no tomorrow.


I never saw that happen even once.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Mugato: $250k? Shirley it's more than just those three carts in the pic.

...RTFA that must be a stock photo of what booze might look like. Still, I wouldn't know how to collect that much hooch much less shoplift it.

Yea, the article really doesn't address where the remaining $243K in liquor is. They say $7K was found on them and returned, but nothing else.

Averaging $25/bottle, you're looking at 10,000 bottles! That'd completely stock a decent liquor store.


Or a very nice apartment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

electricjebus: khatores: I didn't realize Rite Aid was stocking top shelf liquor. WTF?

Yeah, this raises a lot of questions.  Who goes to a drug store to buy top shelf liquor?  Why didn't the drug store have said top shelf liquor locked up if they didn't have a security guard?

Hell, at the grocery store I go to, in a pretty good neighborhood, they have some expensive hooch, but past the $50.00 mark and it's locked up in a display case near the checkout lanes... and they usually have an off duty cop by the doors.

At the Walgreens I go to... you have to ask a worker to get replacement razor blades.  I can't imagine walking into a drug store and seeing a bottle of Johnny Walker Blue* just sitting out in the open... and even there, they'd have to steal a thousand bottles without getting caught.

I suspect a mixture of cop math, insurance fraud, and Rite Aid attributing all liquor theft in the state to these 4 kids.


Interesting, around here you have to be over about $120 for it to be behind the counter. I'd be pretty miffed if something like Russel's Reserve single barrel required me to ask the clerk to grab.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm guessing at least one of them worked for Rite Aid; especially since they hit multiple locations of one company: someone had inside Knowledge.
 
