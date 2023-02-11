 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   ♪ "Cause you had a bad day.. You went drivin' around.. Smashed a bunch of cars, tried to run someone down... You think it's a laugh... And while you won't fry... You're pretty damn lucky that nobody died... So f*** your bad day ♪   (abc7.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup, Driving under the influence, Assault, Parking, Car, Traffic collision, Parking lot, Eyewitness video, Sport utility vehicle  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2023 at 8:05 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Couldn't have hit anything very hard as her airbags didn't fire and she was able to drive away.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Woman who smashed cars in OC parking lot was under influence of drugs, sheriff's deputies say

*youdontsay.jpg*
 
mjbok
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Had my car hit in a secure parking lot at work by fellow employee who had a six martini lunch.  He hit about a dozen cars, but mine was the only one that had to be towed.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
wp.inews.co.ukView Full Size

Understands.
 
khatores
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Couldn't have hit anything very hard as her airbags didn't fire and she was able to drive away.


Les Sopranos Accident Vito
Youtube gWeHc3vAL74
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: [Fark user image 643x857]


I'm chuckling because I remember the outrage when that game came out in the  70's.  Same as the outrage over the movie that influenced that game.

It was nothing compared to the outrage it would generate today.
 
mjbok
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Couldn't have hit anything very hard as her airbags didn't fire and she was able to drive away.


I T-boned someone on the interstate at 70 miles an hour.  How that is possible?  Someone hit another car and shot sideways across the interstate.  Massive front end damage.  Airbag did not deploy because the collision severed the cable to deploy the airbag.  Terrible design?  Yes.  Unheard of?  No.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFAwild demolition derby

I've been to one worlds fair, a picnic, and a rodeo, and that was not a wild demolition derby.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I really don't understand how people ran in front of the car and thought they were gonna stop the driver. Someone acting crazy and dangerous won't suddenly listen to reason and start behaving sensibly, nor take anyone's safety into consideration.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mjbok: drewogatory: Couldn't have hit anything very hard as her airbags didn't fire and she was able to drive away.

I T-boned someone on the interstate at 70 miles an hour.  How that is possible?  Someone hit another car and shot sideways across the interstate.  Massive front end damage.  Airbag did not deploy because the collision severed the cable to deploy the airbag.  Terrible design?  Yes.  Unheard of?  No.


Did you die?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.