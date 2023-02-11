 Skip to content
(WPRI Rhode Island)   Man accused of killing wild turkey with a branch as opposed to the normal manner involving shot glasses   (wpri.com) divider line
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birds still believe that they are large predatory dinosaurs and don't realize that they are small tasty balls of meat.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guessing he was reported by the branch manager.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A true Wild Turkey aficionado needs nothing more than a straw
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tiny fist, redirected to light switch.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't willingly pick a fight with a turkey.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buttery balls of meat, even.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby sounds like a frat boy
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Branch kicks the ever-lovin shiat out of wild turkey.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him, they're disgusting and aggressive and stupid beyond belief.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can see a defensive strike against a(n agitated) bird that big.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Most don't. My dad went through a phase where we were raising all kinds of fowl. At one point we had turkeys, grey geese, bantams, quail, guineas (awesome alarm systems, because they roost high up in the trees and yell out if they see anything. Anything. Car, truck, dog, other guineas, etc), and a peacock (fark peacocks btw, because they do the same thing as guineas, only from your roof/their litterbox, and 40 times as loud. They sound like an amplified version of your 80 year old aunt falling down the basement stairs and screaming everytime she breaks a bone). But I digress. Taking on A full grown Tom turkey that's not overweight is a daunting task for most grown men. They are vicious in rut, and they are explosively fast for a short period of time, much like crocodiles. Pro tip- if a turkey ever comes at you, grab it by the throat, and spin your wrist around real fast. Now you have avoided injury, and thanksgiving is taken care of. The geese were the worst. We had several barn cats that were missing parts of their tail, or the fur off of the last 1/3 or so. We thought maybe coyotes. nope. The geese would sneak up on cats lying on the fence rails, and snap them by their tail, if they got a REAL good grip, they shook the cat like a ragdoll and either killed it or shucked the tail.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Honestly, Fair Play. Those things can be ridiculously mean.
//not that you should, outside of the context of necessity.
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

First thing I thought of.  Thank you.
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

User name does not check out.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

They're hitting the ground like bags of wet cement!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Having had an encounter earlier in the week with six of them, small does seem to be quite accurate.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
