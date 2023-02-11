 Skip to content
Putin driving thousands of pregnant Russian women to Argentina. That's a Lada madres
26
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Desperate times in Russia call for desperate actions by expecting Russian mothers.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most fascists prefer Argentina.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Most fascists prefer Argentina.


Right continent, wrong country
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know there was a land route from Russia to Argentina.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a long bridge.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Jake Havechek: Most fascists prefer Argentina.

Right continent, wrong country


...no...?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Desperate times in Russia call for desperate actions by expecting Russian mothers.


Giving your children double citizenship would be a good thing regardless of the current situation.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In nine months, he'll declare that Argentina should rightly be Russian territory because of how many ethnically Russian people live there and move to "liberate" the country.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"driving pregnant women" is the -- uh --

/look! Pinocchio!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Where did he get a car that big?
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTFA:
The number of arrivals has increased recently, which local media suggests is a result of the war in Ukraine.

that's some fine police work there, Lou.
 
nartreb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: chitownmike: Jake Havechek: Most fascists prefer Argentina.

Right continent, wrong country

...no...?


Presumably Jake was referring to Chile, which took up the mantle of authoritianism in the 70s.   I think it's fair to say that from just after WWII until the mid-seventies  Argentina not only had (much of the time) a government rich in self-professed fascists, it was also the most popular emigration destination for Germans and Italians unhappy with the defeat of fascism at home.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If they weren't going back to Russia I'd have a little more sympathy for them.  If someone wants to flee tyranny, good for them.  If they want to fly to another country to exploit a loophole so they can evade sanctions on their regime instead of dealing with their regime, that bugs me.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"including 33 on the same flight"

I smell a movie.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Most fascists prefer Argentina.


These are women desperate to get the fark out of fascist Russia and with insufficient qualifications, connections or funds to get into any other half-way stable country.

The fascists themselves would come armed with third-country passports issued to new identities, proof of more than sufficient funds, and enough US dollars to pay any necessary "gratuities."

They'd be waved through with a bienvenido.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Having Russian citizenship is almost as toxic as having the last name "Trump" at this point in history.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Could be quite Messi
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: chitownmike: Jake Havechek: Most fascists prefer Argentina.

Right continent, wrong country

...no...?


All the Nazi offspring were in Brazil
 
Excelsior
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Having Russian citizenship is almost as toxic as having the last name "Trump" at this point in history.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: In nine months, he'll declare that Argentina should rightly be Russian territory because of how many ethnically Russian people live there and move to "liberate" the country.


They'll send their biggest ship.

shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Having Russian citizenship is almost as toxic as having the last name "Trump" at this point in history.


It's cute when you smart and funny your own comments
 
Bruscar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Jake Havechek: Most fascists prefer Argentina.

These are women desperate to get the fark out of fascist Russia and with insufficient qualifications, connections or funds to get into any other half-way stable country.

The fascists themselves would come armed with third-country passports issued to new identities, proof of more than sufficient funds, and enough US dollars to pay any necessary "gratuities."

They'd be waved through with a bienvenido.


FTA: The packages range from "economy class", starting at $5,000 (£4,144), to "first class", starting at $15,000 (£12,433).

These are rich people doing what rich people do.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Good news! Your mail order bride brought a plus one!"
 
emonk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So we're not the only country with anchor baby laws?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Excelsior: Having Russian citizenship is almost as toxic as having the last name "Trump" at this point in history.

It's cute when you smart and funny your own comments


It's cute you think I did.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
neatorama.comView Full Size
 
