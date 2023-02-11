 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Oh, no. Anyway   (huffpost.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Law, Abuse, San Diego, Sexual abuse, Child sexual abuse, Catholic Church, SAN DIEGO, Lawsuit  
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Didn't American taxpayers give the American Catholic church a couple billion dollars of free money during the pandemic? Maybe use that.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They've taken steps to hide the abuse much better, so we're good, right?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have no sympathy as they enabled child molesters to have free reign in their churches.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should maybe think about getting around to fixing that one day.
I only wish they could take the entire thing with them, Vatican and all. Go after the paedos in chief.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why just the local branch? Shirley the head office has joint responsibility?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Child rapers.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You could have prevented this. It's time to pay the piper.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They'll solve the problem by cornering a few wealthy parishioners and selling them indulgences inspiring them to sustain the holy church.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Have they thought about offering auditing?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Perhaps they should have thought about that before sticking things where they don't belong?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If only there was some sort of way that they could have turned in the priests that were doing shiat and not just cover up the crime....
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a good start.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good.

The Vatican's move of forcing all the various churches to independently fund their legal defences or pay for their civil damnages is really interesting. Lots of RC churches in Canada have been bankrupted and their land sold, in eastern Canada (for instance).

So. Is it a business decision, seeing numbers dwindle, they use the lawsuits as a way to consolidate, and leave their employees holding the bag for centuries of abuse? Sorry North Americans, you're on your own while the Vatican cuts the strings and flies away like the Wizard of Oz in a balloon?

Or is it that under Pope "Eggs" Benedict, they decided the systemic repsonsibilty was with bishops and local sees? And this is the Vatican's way of isolating criminals and letting local legal jurisdictions nuke them?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They should have known trouble was coming when they figured out their "Bishop" was Bill Clinton pulling a Sister Act.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A Catholic priest driving an 18-wheeler put talcum powder and asbestos on me at Camp Lejeune. Do I have a case?
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Good.

The Vatican's move of forcing all the various churches to independently fund their legal defences or pay for their civil damnages is really interesting. Lots of RC churches in Canada have been bankrupted and their land sold, in eastern Canada (for instance).

So. Is it a business decision, seeing numbers dwindle, they use the lawsuits as a way to consolidate, and leave their employees holding the bag for centuries of abuse? Sorry North Americans, you're on your own while the Vatican cuts the strings and flies away like the Wizard of Oz in a balloon?

Or is it that under Pope "Eggs" Benedict, they decided the systemic repsonsibilty was with bishops and local sees? And this is the Vatican's way of isolating criminals and letting local legal jurisdictions nuke them?


I am curious if they will be able to go after property?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Midnight mass at Christmas was cool before the boy buggering came out. Quite the pageant. Come to think of it that really should've tipped us off. Lots of altar boys in dresses bowing, kissing things, drinking wine, eating the body of a guy and whatnot. You'd think drag queens would be acceptable, even encouraged. But no. Drag queens don't want anything to do with them.
 
