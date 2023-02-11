 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   Placement, McDonald's. Placement   (businessinsider.com) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm, England, Ice cream, Cremation, Bus stop, Traffic sign, Advertising, fast food chain's ad, light of the concerns  
•       •       •

230 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 11 Feb 2023 at 10:05 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When you like your meat dessicated, just like PawPaw.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They are removing it because it is "tasteless".  Does that mean they are removing all McDonalds ads?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Location, location, location
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought it was a great free ad for the crematorium.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's certainly getting attention.  The wrong kind of attention, but it's still attention.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is worse than the McRib sign next to the racetrack.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mugato: This is worse than the McRib sign next to the racetrack.


But not worse than the McRib.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd hit it
 
mistahtom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Eat enough McDonalds and you  will need a crematorium sooner rather than later.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Reminds me when they had an ad for this across from Mike Pence's house.

s7d1.scene7.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Could be worse

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was hoping for a burn ward.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.