(Fark) HOTM Headline of the Month January 2023 voting for Main   (fark.com) divider line
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Welcome to Headline of the Month voting for January 2023!

Congratulations again to our fantastic 2022 Headlines of the Year Winners and Category Award Winners!

Our Headline of the Year voting includes December of the previous year, so please vote for your favorite December 2022 headlines and your favorite January 2023 headlines to get us started on this new year! 

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, context - like buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Take the time to read and laugh. Then vote!

Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Saturday, February 11, and ends Monday, February 20, 4pm Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for January 2023 Headlines of the Month!
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Supporters of former president living in Florida have invaded government buildings and are demanding his reinstatement


Linked article: motherjones.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Delta and American Airlines call off their unplanned merger


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stabababababababa Spadina Bus


Linked article: torontosun.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Road closed signs are installed by overly-cautious crews well ahead of any danger, thought the trucker


Linked article: ktvu.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
China suffers record population loss in 2022 and they insist it's definitely not caused by that thing everyone thinks is the obvious explanation


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Man charged in Lincoln Park church burglary. He stole at least $9K, but in the end, it didn't even matter


Linked article: abc7chicago.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Covid is the Elvis Presley of viruses. Even after you think it's gone, it is everywhere, and it's still the king


Linked article: sciencealert.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
After 9 hours of being trapped up to his neck in a collapsed ditch, rescued man told he is going to be a father. Immediately asks to be put back into the hole


Linked article: lehighvalleylive.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Crosby still


Linked article: variety.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ex-Czech general leads presidential race over billionaire Babis, although some question how Babis was formed


Linked article: aljazeera.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Young people all turning to Satanism over stuffy, old Christianity. Take that, Jesus


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Giant douche arrested and charged with setting Illinois Planned Parenthood fire


Linked article: cbsnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hawaii is now the US state with the longest life expectancy. Subby will go there to work on his Dracula puppet rock opera


Linked article: thehill.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I get the sense that Pence will be on defense for an immense offense at our expense. Hence, the suspense is intense


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For refund, insert baby here→


Linked article: theguardian.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Try to steal a ten-ton statue and whaddya get? Another day older, and pharaoh regret


Linked article: aljazeera.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Services offered by Canada Post: mail delivery, promotional fliers, making doubly sure that your mother is good and cremated


Linked article: cbc.ca
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nine-year-old Maryland girl and avid paleontologist finds an ultra-rare megalodon shark tooth on the beach. Hopefully won't put it under her pillow to make the rest of it come alive


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Superior man sentenced for setting multiple forest fires. I'd hate to see what inferior man did


Linked article: kpax.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Headless woman found at topless beach (possible nsfw content on page)


Linked article: express.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Some billionaire who owns the Empire State Building shoots off fireworks at his New Year's Eve party, burns down large rural area in New Zealand. Subby had no idea they made intercontinental fireworks


Linked article: 9news.com.au
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Italian ferris wheel demonstrates the fusillity of trying to withstand 170km/h winds


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Romanian prison cockroaches, lice, and bedbugs complain about having to share cell with Andrew Tate


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
McCarthy takes it on the 15th vote after agreeing to cede power to the sedition caucus. Our long national nightmare is ov- well, just beginning


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In a stunning reversal of trends, a man's life was actually saved by eating at Arby's


Linked article: kbzk.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It seems like a brilliant plan to get rid of the homeless, but at the end of the day there's just twice as many of them


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
On this day in history, in 1521, Martin Luther was excommunicated from the Catholic Church for the unforgivable sins of drawing up his 95 theses and for inventing the Luther Burger


Linked article: history.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Five Russians who fled military conscription have been living in a South Korea airport for months, mostly because the only airline tickets available are all window seats


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
3 killed, 6 injured in Placentia accident. That thing must have really come out flying


Linked article: abc7.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Doctors also warn against unhinging your jaw and swallowing your old Christmas tree whole


Linked article: wthr.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Multiple people overdose at Sheetz. Sad trombone makes WaWa noises


Linked article: wjactv.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Ahit happens"


Linked article: 9news.com.au
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
By hiding the Kahlua?


Linked article: pbs.org
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
AirBnB turns into stab fest. Cleaning fee automatically tripled


Linked article: lawandcrime.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Baby named after wife's favorite takeaway dish. Joins siblings Chicken Korma and Doner Kebab


Linked article: mirror.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Suez Canal traffic sees release after authorities address Glory hold


Linked article: cnbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ransomware group apologizes for denying health care to sick kids, says they may be criminals but draw the line at impersonating an American health insurance company


Linked article: bleepingcomputer.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No sidewindin' bushwackin', hornswagglin' cracker croaker is gonna rouin mah bishket cutter


Linked article: nationaltoday.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
North Korea fires No. 2 military official. He is expected to land somewhere in the Sea of Japan


Linked article: sg.news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hello @GretaThunberg. I have zero cars


Linked article: jezebel.com
 
