 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark) HOTM Headline of the Month December 2022 voting for Main   (fark.com) divider line
42
    More: HOTM, Contests  
•       •       •

89 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2023 at 12:21 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Welcome to Headline of the Month voting for December 2022!

Congratulations again to our fantastic 2022 Headlines of the Year Winners and Category Award Winners!

Our Headline of the Year voting includes December of the previous year, so please vote for your favorite December 2022 headlines and your favorite January 2023 headlines to get us started on this new year! 

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, context - like buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Take the time to read and laugh. Then vote!

Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Saturday, February 11, and ends Monday, February 20, 4pm Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for December 2022 Headlines of the Month!
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Adventurers traveling near Huntington Beach should be wary, or risk becoming an NPC with a backstory


Linked article: ktla.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hunter butchers deer in front of school in bid to get people talking about something other than his laptop


Linked article: ftw.usatoday.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Seal appears with Cranberries on Cape Cod. Kind of an odd replacement for Dolores O'Riordan, but I'm willing to have a listen


Linked article: masslive.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"It gets really, really tiny"


Linked article: cnet.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
♫ Vanuatu / Couldn't get online when they wanted to / Vanuatu / Their internet's been down for a month or two ♫


Linked article: npr.org
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Angola court orders dos Santos's assets seized. Uno and Tres Santos on standby


Linked article: aljazeera.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Merriam-Webster word of the day for December 28 is 'lodestar' as in: ""So, Lodestar, now you see that evil will always triumph because good is dumb." - Dark Helmet with a broken nose


Linked article: merriam-webster.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a Farker's plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in U.S. custody after being tracked down driving a van in a mall parking lot


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The blast from the past, zombie Bob sputters a bit


Linked article: subgenius.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nabors kills man at bachelor party with fentanyl-laced cocaine. Surprise, surprise surprise


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What wood Jesus do?


Linked article: mirror.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Symbol of freedom injured by symbol of freedom


Linked article: abcnews.go.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Roanoke Lacks Lee Statue


Linked article: abcnews.go.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Man proves he can hit the broad side of a barn


Linked article: wfmz.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Murder victim found doused in both acid and alkaline. Police believe someone was trying to have him neutralized


Linked article: bbc.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
385,000 tons of coal stolen in Mongolia. Police describe thief as overweight man with long white beard dressed in red muttering "Very naughty indeed" over and over


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Springtime for Hitler canceled


Linked article: dw.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Thin White Line


Linked article: news.com.au
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, where is everyone?


Linked article: thehill.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, now we know Sergei Lavrov has secured buy-in from the Russian Air Force to blow up Putin at his Mansion and then blame America for a 'decapitation strike.' What could possibly go wrong?


Linked article: nypost.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The weather is getting so bad out there that whales are washing up on shore pre-exploded


Linked article: newsweek.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Man dies in Paisley crash after being unable to see the traffic pattern


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pain in Spain caused mainly by 2 trains


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Russian oligarchs must be the clumsiest people on the Earth


Linked article: thedailybeast.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Some billionaire who owns the Empire State Building shoots off fireworks at his New Year's Eve party, burns down large rural area in New Zealand. Subby had no idea they made intercontinental fireworks


Linked article: 9news.com.au
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sunnyvale, California, the happiest city in the United States, despite being located adjacent to a Hellmouth


Linked article: thehill.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Kickboxer Andrew Tate: Owner of 33 high-end automobiles. Teenager Greta Thunberg: Owner of one kickboxer


Linked article: sports.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Man caught after shooting at and burning several "Kingdom Halls" in Washington State. Apparently there were Witnesses


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Come on baby, light my fire


Linked article: chattanoogan.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Massachusetts fugitive found living on shrimp farm in Guatemala. Investigators say his height gave him away


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
WNBA star Brittney Griner traded for up and coming rookie Merchant of Death plus a hostage to be named later


Linked article: cbsnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Higher than acceptable" methamphetamine levels in air ducts close Colorado public library disappointing the speed reading patrons


Linked article: outtherecolorado.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You might say there's no such thing as COVID, but as for me and Grandma, we believe


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Explosions reported in Engels, Russia. No word if they left any Marx


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
France to provide free birth control to everyone under 25. You know, in case Leo DiCaprio decides to visit


Linked article: france24.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Plot twist: QAnon was right all along


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ukraine strikes Wagner headquarters. No word on Rimsky-Korsakov or Tchaikovsky headquarters


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
♫ Brave Sir Putin ran away. Bravely ran away, away; when Ukraine reared its ugly head, he bravely to his bunker fled. When launching submarines of doom, he bravely did it via Zoom. Yes, brave Sir Putin turned about, and Sovietly chickened out ♫


Linked article: thedailybeast.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
CNN lists 68 of the best holiday gifts you can buy. 68? Try not to buy any holiday gifts on your way through the parking lot


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This top 10 list of bizarre creatures that washed ashore this past year is dynamite


Linked article: livescience.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's National Monkey Day. Fling with impunity


Linked article: nationaldaycalendar.com
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.