(Metro)   After years on the run stumping police, crime boss finally pegged   (metro.co.uk) divider line
19
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He kept hopping from one place to the next, skipping out just before he was caught, until he was finally tripped up.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline promised pegging.

/Leaving disappointed.
 
bizzwire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richard Kimball heaves a sigh of relief.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Commander Tomalak?

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: The headline promised pegging.

/Leaving disappointed.


It's in Thailand: if you didn't get pegged you weren't trying hard enough.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five years on the run hobble.
 
EnderWiggnz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arthur Two Sheds Jackson: [Fark user image image 260x343]


What do you call a man, no arms no legs swimming?

Bob
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pegged.

I was recently in a corporate diversity and inclusion meeting where they told us about all sorts of "offensive" words that we can never, ever, use like handicapped (lol, they believed that 90s glurge) and grooming (yeah, the word usually means haircare and the like).

The HR drone used the term pegged and a third of the room chuckled.

Ergo, a third of the room are my kind of sick fookers.

/Or not sick and just casually curious
//Ow!
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they play that song "I confess" at his trial.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attach the ankle monitor with screws.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did this guy find him?

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's impressive that a dude with one leg can run so long.
 
zez
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dave Attell -- One Leg Vs One Tooth
Youtube nHcGLyrH4h4
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Kinky amputee cop play. Go on.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He was due in court - but then he hopped it.

('Hopped it' is an English colloquialism for 'left hurriedly').
 
Excelsior
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it cheap to live in Thailand?
 
