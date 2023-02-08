 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Hello residents, this your management company. We need to drop a special assessment to bring your high rise up to code. It will cost $175,000. Well that doesn't sound so bad divided but 47 units. No, that is $175,000 each   (cbsnews.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pfft. What's the worst that could happen?

....
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have way too many pics/gifs saved.

I'm not sure why, but this one felt most appropriate.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When the Surfside collapse happened, and the stuff about the 40 year recertification requirements in Broward and Dade Counties came.out, I asked about our Miami facility. We have the receipts. Yes it was inspected, and while there were small issues, they were addressed.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"It's going to ruin their lives, people are going to lose their homes," said resident Sonia Przulji. "I cannot afford this. I've cried myself to sleep wondering what I'd do."

Yes, it will. You likely will lose everything. Now be happy to escape with your life and move the fark out of South Florida before whatever the fark that could cost $20-40 million on a $50 million dollar building fails catastrophically.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Florida is now entering the Finding Out phase. They're going to need more Depends.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But hey, if you stick it out, in 20 years your third floor balcony will have beach access.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So... the residents hired another assessment and they claimed the repairs would be half the previous amount. But this is still $23 million dollars. Something like, I suppose, $87,000 for each unit.

They haven't been living there that long.

Seems like the issue isn't so much how much it's costing to get up to code -- okay, yes, that's a big issue -- but that the building was constructed cheaply and without bothering with this stuff to begin with.

I wouldn't buy in Miami. That's an idea.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shakedown street
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
never buy a used condo. tower condos are good for 20 years before the eye-wateringly expensive repair bills start coming. smaller buildings tend to be more affordable.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A scam in Florida? Nah, no way.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like 47 lawsuits in the making ..
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My gf's condo just doubled the monthly fee to (to the tune of an extra $400/m for the next 5 years)  to pay for needed foundation repairs the board had voted to postpone for the last 15 years.
Essentially this happened:
comb.ioView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a lot of crooked contractors that did business in Florida, and even more people who worked for crooked contractors.  I don't see how you can build something in Florida, that is as complex as a condo high rise, without at least three crooked sub-contractors cutting corners that will cause serious implications down the line.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Palm Bay Yacht Club"

Stopped reading there. Pay up, whiners
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Condominium
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of the many reasons not to ever buy into a timeshare special assessment farkery should be close to the top of the list. Why do you think places with no new units being built always have plenty available for purchase?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Sounds like 47 lawsuits in the making ..


They can sue their association and collect damages paid for by another special assessment - brilliant!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Please ask us about our reasonable financing rates."
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I lived in a shiatty condo situation (zero transparency with the books, board members eventually fled to cushy homes in Florida) where they tried to levy some huge assessment for some bullshiat building improvement. Many of the residents were retired on meager fixed incomes. The board members even sent out letters from a bank encouraging anyone who couldn't pay to take out a loan. We got the fark out of there as soon as we could.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Huh.  I thought, in general, if the code changed things were grandfathered in - until work was done, or property changed hands.  Guess I better look at the article...


The building needs its 40-year recertification, meaning, an engineer needs to come and see if the building needs structural and electrical repairs. It's not uncommon that some areas need to be fixed.
When the property manager, called AKAM, brought in their engineer, they claimed the building needed $46 million dollars in repairs.

So there's a farkton of deferred and poorly done maintenance, and the property management company, that has been cashing the checks that (probably) were supposed to cover upkeep for the last 40 years, would like the tenants to pony up additional for it.  That kinda sounds like someone wasn't being responsible with the funds already collected.

And look: the property management company - the people collecting those checks - brought in their own engineer (and probably their own contractors) and claims now that they need more money.

Weird.  If I didn't think Miami was such a well run city, full of dependable and reliable property management companies, contractors and government agencies, I'd almost swear this is smells scam-y.

/Almost swear.  'Cuz I don't want to wake up dead in a dumpster behind a seafood palace.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: [Fark user image image 300x533]

I have way too many pics/gifs saved.

I'm not sure why, but this one felt most appropriate.


Fark IS my personal erotica site!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
that's what happens when you haven't done any maintenance since the last certification and just pocket the money from condo fees the whole time
 
trialpha
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Sounds like 47 lawsuits in the making ..


Yes, they can stall the payments and repairs while the lawsuits are ongoing. Then, when the place collapses they won't have to worry about it at all anymore!


Condos really are a terrible idea. Combining the worst aspects of renting with the worst aspects of ownership.
 
Watubi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Once I found out that major construction, repairs and roofing was not covered by my monthly HOA fees, I got outta there.  And, wouldn't you know it?  Couple years after I moved they had to re-roof.  Dodged that one
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: They can sue their association and collect damages paid for by another special assessment - brilliant!


Usually, but not necessarily.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piercing_the_corporate_veil
 
hammettman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I shudder to even think what the original building codes were 40 years ago in Florida.  Then 40 years of the HOA taking dues and using them for parties, lifestyle "upgrades" and contest cash prizes, probably nothing for maintenance and not a peep about any assessments so management can stay nice, and the condos cheap.  Now they want to run some grift.

Florida.  High-rise condo.

They bought their ticket...
 
meanmutton
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: "Palm Bay Yacht Club"

Stopped reading there. Pay up, whiners


Fancy name but it's middle class condos.
 
thornhill
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kinda weird that the HOA didn't get multiple bids, but it's also sounding like they're including work that's necessary but not required for the 40 year recertification.

Either way, it's sounding like owners are discovering that the tower was never built well and almost no maintenance has been performed over the last 40 years.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looks like someone picked a property with low assessments because the board voted against keeping a proper reserve fund.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
<<<
Palm Bay Yacht Club
>>>

Where's my farking violin when I need it. Probably fell between the sofa cushions again.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was working on a project for a condo association that's facing large assessments, though not quite as steep. The subdivision is around 30 acres, and all of its infrastructure is private: roads, water lines, storm sewers, sanitary sewers. The problem is there are only 30 condos.

When it was newly built, it probably seemed like a nice way of keeping out the "wrong people". But as it ages, the residents are looking at increasingly higher bills.

I'm sure there's a metaphor in there somewhere.
 
Northern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Of the many reasons not to ever buy into a timeshare special assessment farkery should be close to the top of the list. Why do you think places with no new units being built always have plenty available for purchase?


Hah,
I went to a timeshare presentation years ago.  At the high pressure sales 1:1 I asked the hard questions.  The timeshare is just a contract, you neither own the property nor preferred shares in the association.  Oh, and unlike other rental agreements you are liable for maintenance and repairs.
It's not dissimilar to a condo, where you also owe property taxes as well.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I lived in NYC condos and co-ops apartment buildings half my life. Special assessments suck but after a lot of growling the boards always showed why it was time to replace the roof, elevators, update the electrical etc. They were open to help from professionals and there were always enough volunteers to help the boards get the best deals, show their numbers were correct, etc.

$47M in repairs for a 40 year old, even in Fla, building worth $50M sounds like so much BS.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's not even clear from TFA that the original work was substandard or that the deferred and now mandatory maintenance was the management company's choice. In an HOA, all of the owners should be the ones deciding on proactive maintenance, or at least collecting enough in dues to level out costs and avoid massive assessments like this. It seems like that's very rare, but in the HOA you're tied to the maintenance budget preferences of all your co-owners.

Some aspects of condo ownership sound great, but the likelihood of eventual huge assessments make me think we'll never go for it.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Speaking of Florida residential nonsense, I read something last week about a proposed 61-story Bentley-branded Miami Beach condo that'll have four car elevators, and in-unit multi car garages (Link)

Reading stories of Florida condo mismanagement, I'm guessing there'll be a few nightmares in a few years after the developers have gotten paid and gotten the hell out. My bingo card has neighbors poisoning neighbors with CO, car elevators going out of service as residents damage them, spare parts for these custom elevators becoming unavailable, and the elevators being unmaintainable as the techs who keep them running retire or move somewhere else.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I know a lot of crooked contractors that did business in Florida, and even more people who worked for crooked contractors.  I don't see how you can build something in Florida, that is as complex as a condo high rise, without at least three crooked sub-contractors cutting corners that will cause serious implications down the line.


Scammers?

In real estate?

Unpossible!
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do not. EVER. Buy a high rise condo. EVER.

That is all.

Remember my words if you but one, I warned you.

High rises are the new cars of homes. They depreciate in structural value. They MAY appreciate in value by virtue of demand, but they will ALWAYS LOSE OVER TIME.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Probably cheaper to hire someone to murder the developers. And it's florida so it's not like their lives would be worth anything anyway
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
On a much lesser scale, a friend's condo complex had cracks forming in the foundations. A company was hired to check the concrete. They couldn't find any rebar with their scanners, so they started cutting plugs. 100 plugs later, they reported that the odds of them not finding a single piece of rebar in any of the plugs was 1:100,000. Of course, the company that built the place had long ago gone "bankrupt". They ended up sistering the entire foundation.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: I was working on a project for a condo association that's facing large assessments, though not quite as steep. The subdivision is around 30 acres, and all of its infrastructure is private: roads, water lines, storm sewers, sanitary sewers. The problem is there are only 30 condos.

When it was newly built, it probably seemed like a nice way of keeping out the "wrong people". But as it ages, the residents are looking at increasingly higher bills.

I'm sure there's a metaphor in there somewhere.


In NY condos are supposed to be assessed like apartments (lower). Wouldn't you know detached single family home subdivisions start popping up with all the legal mechanisms of a condo. FARK them when it's time to fix the roads or repair water/sewer etc.
Don't suckle at the teet of an artificially lowered tax break then come begging for the public's help even things go wrong.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Palm Bay Yacht Club

Fark user imageView Full Size


that's what you get for putting all your money into nfts
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The apartment complex I live in went through an ownership change last year, and the new owners apparently give more of a shiat that the previous owners did, because the new owners ended up replacing most of the heating/cooling units that were original to the complex when it was built 50yrs ago, as well as finally fixing all the issues with the roofing that most of the 3rd floor residents had been complaining about for the last 10 years, and they have finally gotten around to fixing a lot of the other issues that about the last 10yrs of ownership neglect have let build up. All without jacking up the rents the long-time residents have been paying (new residents, now, especially the ones who don't want to sign a 1yr lease and want to go month-to-month on their lease? Yeah, they are getting raped, as in about twice the rent per month someone who is paying for a year-long lease is paying).
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sorry, I'm not going to feign sympathy for anyone that lives in a building called the Palm Bay Yacht Club.

Rather, I hope they all die in its inflagrarion.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Do not. EVER. Buy a high rise condo. EVER.

That is all.

Remember my words if you but one, I warned you.

High rises are the new cars of homes. They depreciate in structural value. They MAY appreciate in value by virtue of demand, but they will ALWAYS LOSE OVER TIME.


No. Grandparents bought one on the beach for 50k back in the 70's. They all go for over a million now. Location location location.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A while back there was an article about how organized crime had found New Jersey condos associations to be a treasure trove.  I'm sure DeSantis would never let that happen in his state.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Buried lede: the management is essentially the engineering company.

/the money is going to the same person at the top of the pyramid
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

natazha: On a much lesser scale, a friend's condo complex had cracks  They ended up sistering the entire foundation.


Giggity
Was that wrong, should I not make dumb juvenile comments?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Always get three quotes or estimates, even if those quotes are expensive.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Imma lol when no one bids the job under $40M & the bldg can't be recert'd.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: It's not even clear from TFA that the original work was substandard or that the deferred and now mandatory maintenance was the management company's choice. In an HOA, all of the owners should be the ones deciding on proactive maintenance, or at least collecting enough in dues to level out costs and avoid massive assessments like this. It seems like that's very rare, but in the HOA you're tied to the maintenance budget preferences of all your co-owners.

Some aspects of condo ownership sound great, but the likelihood of eventual huge assessments make me think we'll never go for it.


I blame the drag queens.
 
