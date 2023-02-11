 Skip to content
(Insider)   Have you ever wanted to own a little bit of Italy? For $6.5m it could be yours. Difficulty? It's in Las Vegas, and not on the strip   (insider.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's a pretty cool house... let me try to find my checkbook somewhere...
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The fake street looks fake and crappy.  Especially those Lee Press on Bricks and Stones.  I guess it's a step above farmhouse modern shiplap shiplap shiplap!
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think it's really dumb, and yet somehow I also like it.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: I think it's really dumb, and yet somehow I also like it.


That's my thought. But I'll bet after about 6 months, if that, I'd stop admiring it and the only time I'd look at it is when new guests were at the house.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I kinda thought it would be at The Venetian.

Open your balcony windows and there are a bunch of drunk gamblers buying Fendi and Valentino goods, and overpriced Las Vegas chotcke.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some photographer needs to learn about perspective. Those photo shopped outdoor views are way off.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't be cheaper to just buy a nice house in a small town in Italy?
 
Dadoody
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Driver: Wouldn't be cheaper to just buy a nice house in a small town in Italy?


Sure, but that'd cost all of 300k. What would you with the the rest of the 6 million? :(
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All that does is make me wish iat was real, and disappoint me because it's not.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Looks like it was built for someone with, um, connections to Italy.

Who, um, doesn't need it anymore.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Be neat if some Germans occupy the town until some antifa group starts lobbing artillery shells at it.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Driver: Wouldn't be cheaper to just buy a nice house in a small town in Italy?


It would be cheaper to just buy a small town in Italy.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I did the same thing, but mine had an Amsterdam theme.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just visit the Bellagio on the strip. You'll spend less money, and won't be stuck with a mansion in Vegas.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No wait, that would be the Venetian.

/haven't been there since 2009 or so
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Akshually, it is a replica and not Italian.

Also, once you have had sex in it a dozen times, plus a handful of orgies in it, what value does it have? I assume that's why there are drains in the ground.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No Cheesecake Factory on property, no sale!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What is it with Vegas and their creepy 'we want to be anywhere but here' basements.  Previously on Fark sometime in 2019
 
