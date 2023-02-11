 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Superintendent blames student's suicide not on the kids who took video of themselves hurling insults and a water bottle at her at school, but on the parents and the student herself   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nothing like voluntarily upping the required payout after he loses the lawsuit.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
School administrators are frequently morons.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pro-tip: When you are being sued, DON'T SPEAK.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
claimed Adriana Kuch took her own life due to her father's extramarital affair, the suicide of her mother nearly a decade ago, and the teen's own "poor choices" surrounding drugs in 7th and 8th grade,

You seem to know a lot about this child's background. Surely your staff were counseling the student and involving the police when things turned viole--

school did not call police after the attack

...ookayy.  Well, surely it was because someone dropped the ball. As superintendent you made it policy that actions should be taken as a matter of harm prev--

action would have violated school policy.

Huh.  Well. I, uh .... Hmm.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In comments to The Daily Mail, Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides claimed Adriana Kuch took her own life due to her father's extramarital affair, the suicide of her mother nearly a decade ago, and the teen's own "poor choices" surrounding drugs in 7th and 8th grade, the New York Post reported.

Christ, what a creep.  I sincerely hope he doesn't have children of his own.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so happy that social media did not exist when I was in high school and college.

It seems like the bullying among young people on there is even worse than old-school bullying. Supposedly there has been a huge spike in suicides and mental illness among young women ever since Facebook and Instagram came out, but I don't know if there is any definitive proof of that.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Pro-tip: When you are being sued, DON'T SPEAK.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Stay classy, Garden State.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Triantafillos Parlapanides

these fake names are getting out of hand
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Strange that if someone did the exact same thing to the superintendent at a Walmart he'd want them arrested
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Keep digging that hole dude. It seems to be working.
 
Kaeru [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Somebody's working hard at involuntary early retirement..... Ugh.
 
schubie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Triantafillos Parlapanides

these fake names are getting out of hand


Sounds like a dessert that needs more sugar and less cheese.
 
pogopogo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: School administrators are frequently morons.


It's often because the teachers least in a position to lead are the teachers who strive to be administrators. It's common in many industries, but in poorly paid educators, it's especially true. Part of the problem is becoming an administrator is the only way to get a significant pay increase. A quality teacher with 25 years of experience should make more than a brand new administrator who taught for 3 years.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
To be fair...


/maybe not
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The school just debuted their new awareness program:

TEENAGE SUICIDE. DON'T DO IT!
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Heartless bureaucrats shouldnt be involved in the lives of children

What a piece of garbage.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And people wonder why aliens want nothing to do with humans.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Triantafillos Parlapanides

these fake names are getting out of hand


Somebody let ChatGPT write the article
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jesus, that was a supremely farked up watch.

Some high school girls are among the most awful human beings on the entire planet.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Man. She was beaten a lot. How was this allowed to go on for over a year?

a57.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jtown: Stay classy, Garden State.


yes, yes. similar never happened in any other state in the nation.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Those who can, do.
Those who can't, teach.
Those who can't teach, become school administrators.
 
Fooshards [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's not necessary nor really helpful to assign blame to a suicide.

It is necessary to assign consequences for the recorded act of harassment/battery/bullying.  You can do one, without doing the other.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess this is a real life example of how "Fark subby's Dad" plays out in practice.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Triantafillos Parlapanides should kill themself.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm betting this guy was a bully when he was in school. Like tends to defend like.

schubie: gameshowhost: Triantafillos Parlapanides

these fake names are getting out of hand

Sounds like a dessert that needs more sugar and less cheese.


Bite your tongue (fingers?)! NOTHING ever needs less cheese!
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What are the rules now regarding help and intervention for a 14 year old like the victim who obviously has huge problems?

Ignore it completely and hope it will go away?

Ignore it completely but don't bother hoping?

Acknowledge it exists but look the other way?

Acknowledge it exists but be too lazy to look the other way?

Pretend it doesn't exist?

Announce it doesn't exist?

There was once a time when kids like this were watched closely by teaching staff.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have extremely low expectations of public school administrators and this guy couldn't even manage to meet those.

Jesus Christ what a farking prick.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yes, it's true that her mother's suicide likely primed her to commit suicide. Yes, it's true that her father's affair did not help.

THAT SAID.

Hiding behind "school policy" and whatever other pretended regulations you've hastily dug up will not relieve you of the fact that a vulnerable girl was ruthlessly bullied, and you knew, and did nothing, Superintendent Pilate. You don't get to absolve yourself quite so easily by saying "she brought it on herself."
 
Dadoody
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, that explains some of these I guess. 


Pumped Up Kicks - Elephant School Shooting scene
Youtube LPPAB4ZayRA
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I live near this school. They have a record for ignoring bullying.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I guess that's one way to launder a story by the Post into something closer to respectable media, I suppose. I now doubt the existence of schools in New Jersey.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Um, it was suicide, she did it herself
 
olorin604
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jesus dude, was kick them while they are down part of your superintendent graduate studies??
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Warthog: Those who can, do.
Those who can't, teach.
Those who can't teach, become school administrators.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Triantafillos Parlapanides


I'm just reading that article.  The asshole is all over the map...she was seven, she was in 6th grade...pretty remarkable for a seven year old.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Diogenes: In comments to The Daily Mail, Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides claimed Adriana Kuch took her own life due to her father's extramarital affair, the suicide of her mother nearly a decade ago, and the teen's own "poor choices" surrounding drugs in 7th and 8th grade, the New York Post reported.

Christ, what a creep.  I sincerely hope he doesn't have children of his own.

Christ, what a creep.  I sincerely hope he doesn't have children of his own.


Yeah geez. Imagine what he'd name them.
 
Bslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Oooooh, someone should definitely check the guy's hard drives
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Triantafillos Parlapanides

these fake names are getting out of hand


Parlapanides sounds like something toxic. OH. It is toxic.
 
Loneman1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Super Nintendo Chalmers this guy ain't.  Screw him to the highest degree.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I am so happy that social media did not exist when I was in high school and college.

It seems like the bullying among young people on there is even worse than old-school bullying. Supposedly there has been a huge spike in suicides and mental illness among young women ever since Facebook and Instagram came out, but I don't know if there is any definitive proof of that.


No there isn't.  You are just realizing if social media existed back then, there was a lot more of this shot going down back then.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Um, it was suicide, she did it herself


And your point is?

You make no point except that you're no better than the administrator.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Triantafillos Parlapanides should kill themself.


So should the bullies. If you're that violent at 16, I'm not expecting much of you as an adult except hiding it better.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I am so happy that social media did not exist when I was in high school and college.

It seems like the bullying among young people on there is even worse than old-school bullying. Supposedly there has been a huge spike in suicides and mental illness among young women ever since Facebook and Instagram came out, but I don't know if there is any definitive proof of that.


Well, I was bullied DAILY, sometimes hourly in school yet that was decades before Social Media.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: bostonguy: I am so happy that social media did not exist when I was in high school and college.

It seems like the bullying among young people on there is even worse than old-school bullying. Supposedly there has been a huge spike in suicides and mental illness among young women ever since Facebook and Instagram came out, but I don't know if there is any definitive proof of that.

No there isn't.  You are just realizing if social media existed back then, there was a lot more of this shot going down back then.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tragic.  But find what the guy said, instead of the Daily Beast's Cliff's notes version.

Even with the Daily Fail smearing the guy, they published this:
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size



i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size



https://www.thedailybeast.com/high-school-superintendent-tears-into-family-of-bullied-student-who-took-her-own-life?ref=home&utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark

I'd like to see the entire e-mail exchange between the Mail and the Super Nintendo (not Chalmers).

Bullying happens and schools can't prevent it.  Nothing can prevent it.  Like cancer, it's just a sad fact of life.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Children are often savage bastards. News at 11.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Triantafillos Parlapanides

these fake names are getting out of hand


That's a mouthful to say. So unique..


Triangela
Vageena
Cadillac
Loqutus of Borg
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: bostonguy: I am so happy that social media did not exist when I was in high school and college.

It seems like the bullying among young people on there is even worse than old-school bullying. Supposedly there has been a huge spike in suicides and mental illness among young women ever since Facebook and Instagram came out, but I don't know if there is any definitive proof of that.

No there isn't.  You are just realizing if social media existed back then, there was a lot more of this shot going down back then.


haknudsen: bostonguy: I am so happy that social media did not exist when I was in high school and college.

It seems like the bullying among young people on there is even worse than old-school bullying. Supposedly there has been a huge spike in suicides and mental illness among young women ever since Facebook and Instagram came out, but I don't know if there is any definitive proof of that.

Well, I was bullied DAILY, sometimes hourly in school yet that was decades before Social Media.


Like police brutality, bullying itself isn't new, the footage and posts are.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.