 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Teacher wants to take a day off. Does he 1) Call in sick; 2) Take a vacation day; or 3) Plant a bomb threat note in his classroom   (mlive.com) divider line
31
    More: Dumbass, High school, Privacy policy, Report, Terms of service, Privacy, Intention, Teacher, bomb threat note  
•       •       •

361 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2023 at 2:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look, I was out of vacation and sick days!
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of sick days and it's only February?  Ouch
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being around kids everyday for years has turned his brain to mush.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing in the article points to what the headline says about the teacher's involvement or motivations except the cops' own conjecture. There's no evidence given, nor any confirmation of any sort from the teacher. This guy sounds like a selfish choad, but I'm not exactly keen on just taking the cops' word for it.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Nothing in the article points to what the headline says about the teacher's involvement or motivations except the cops' own conjecture. There's no evidence given, nor any confirmation of any sort from the teacher. This guy sounds like a selfish choad, but I'm not exactly keen on just taking the cops' word for it.


There's likely evidence that is not public knowledge yet, such as finding his fingerprints on the note, or inconsistencies in his story when they talked to him, or even his handwriting if he's particularly stupid. Consider that they were already starting from the point that he had failed to even observe and/or report the note in his own classroom before they jumped to his having written it.

It makes sense to me the idea that the note was placed in a location that was probably clearly visible to anyone. TFA makes it sound like he wasn't the one to report the note, so he would have been asked why he'd failed to do so, and was likely evasive in his answers.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is something some idiot teenager would do.....

*looks up his age*.....40. 

Well. Those who can't, tend to teach I guess. 

Idiot.
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jacobs is charged with making an intentional threat of an act of violence against a school, employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor."

Seriously? That's just a one year misdemeanor?

What would have happened if he were a POC and had some unpaid parking tickets?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Michigan way.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who amongst us has never made a fake bomb threat to get a day off?

*rise hand.

Why is your hand down current reader of this post?
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he has plenty of vacation days to use now.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Nothing in the article points to what the headline says about the teacher's involvement or motivations except the cops' own conjecture. There's no evidence given, nor any confirmation of any sort from the teacher. This guy sounds like a selfish choad, but I'm not exactly keen on just taking the cops' word for it.


Until the teacher confessed to planting the note.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Literally Addicted: "Jacobs is charged with making an intentional threat of an act of violence against a school, employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor."

Seriously? That's just a one year misdemeanor?

What would have happened if he were a POC and had some unpaid parking tickets?


Filled full of holes after a no-knock warrant was served on him at 2AM.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More less a Seinfeld plot.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teacher, upon the arrest and conviction: "I think I really wanted to get away for a while, not go away for a while"
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Literally Addicted: "Jacobs is charged with making an intentional threat of an act of violence against a school, employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor."

Seriously? That's just a one year misdemeanor?

What would have happened if he were a POC and had some unpaid parking tickets?


That sounds like what you get for shouting "kick his ass, Seabass!l at a pep rally
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I definitely understand. My company doesn't give sick time. I got Covid from work and they told me that I couldn't go back to work for 5 days. I had to use vacation time. Screw end stage capitalism.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: I definitely understand. My company doesn't give sick time. I got Covid from work and they told me that I couldn't go back to work for 5 days. I had to use vacation time. Screw end stage capitalism.


You need a new job.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: I definitely understand. My company doesn't give sick time. I got Covid from work and they told me that I couldn't go back to work for 5 days. I had to use vacation time. Screw end stage capitalism.


You mean they just give you PTO like every other reasonable company in the history of ever?

In my current job - 25 years of company A acquired by company B acquired by company C - we have PTO, no dedicated 'sick days' but at the start of all 3 "regimes" they had sick days and vacation days.  If you didn't take sick days you lost them, so people called in sick when they weren't sick.  Changing the sick days to PTO meant honest people, like me, didn't get ripped off.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: austerity101: Nothing in the article points to what the headline says about the teacher's involvement or motivations except the cops' own conjecture. There's no evidence given, nor any confirmation of any sort from the teacher. This guy sounds like a selfish choad, but I'm not exactly keen on just taking the cops' word for it.

Until the teacher confessed to planting the note.


And according to that story, he planted the note under the gaze of a video camera. If he was unaware that the school had cameras in their classrooms he's too dumb to teach anyway.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Imagine being so stressed and needing a legit day off that you resort to pulling this kind of shiat
Hopefully they'll recognize and address the mental healthcare needs of this person, but this being America and all...
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: "Jacobs is charged with making an intentional threat of an act of violence against a school, employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor."

Seriously? That's just a one year misdemeanor?

What would have happened if he were a POC and had some unpaid parking tickets?


He'd have been executed on the spot by *facesmash* 12390813746231u549871273921954837929843298674823514hg65438746jdn98714jsd78d city and state police, and sheriff's deputies...and every one of the body cameras would have mysteriously stopped working...
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: sinner4ever: I definitely understand. My company doesn't give sick time. I got Covid from work and they told me that I couldn't go back to work for 5 days. I had to use vacation time. Screw end stage capitalism.

You need a new job.


Pennsylvania. Very conservative Democratic Governors,Republican majority. We aren't much better than Ohio.
The newly elected Democratic Governor spent the last three weeks endearing himself to companies and the Pa. Freedom Caucus.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do teachers still have to pay for their substitutes?  I remember that being a thing.  If so, I can understand.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Would he have not been in trouble if the note said that there *might* be one?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Police said school security footage showed the teacher putting the note on a desk for someone to find. Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, has been arrested. He has been a teacher at the school for two years.

It's probably just as well. Clearly he's much too stupid to be teaching, if he'd been there two years and didn't know about the SECURITY CAMERAS in every classroom.
 
olorin604
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was his superintendent the one that blamed a 14 yr olds parents for her suicide, if so I can understand.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wxboy: austerity101: Nothing in the article points to what the headline says about the teacher's involvement or motivations except the cops' own conjecture. There's no evidence given, nor any confirmation of any sort from the teacher. This guy sounds like a selfish choad, but I'm not exactly keen on just taking the cops' word for it.

There's likely evidence that is not public knowledge yet, such as finding his fingerprints on the note, or inconsistencies in his story when they talked to him, or even his handwriting if he's particularly stupid.


If it's not public knowledge, then it has no place in reporting. If it can't be verified, then why publish iat?

This writer has simply taken the cops at their word, once again.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jtown: Do teachers still have to pay for their substitutes?  I remember that being a thing.  If so, I can understand.


Where and when was this a thing? I feel like I would have heard the many teachers I've known in my life complain about this.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This could have been handled with a voice changer and a burner phone
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: This could have been handled with a voice changer and a burner phone



Lot of good that'd do. Mr brains here would've placed the call from his home
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.