"I started Crossfit at 10 years old, and I still struggle to not mention it to everyone I meet whether or not they ask me about it or show any interest." Not exactly what TFA is saying, but we all know it's what it really means
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stockholm syndrome comes to mind.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least we know she's not vegan, or a cryptocurrency "investor."
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The CrossFit exercise stuff seems ok enough - mixing strength and cardio is good! - though there are some valid safety/injury criticisms about the more competitive aspects.

The weird culty diet stuff, though, is weird and culty.  It focuses on weight and not eating carbs at the (stated or not) expense of performance and recovery which is no bueno for anyone doing the sort of high intensity exercise that CrossFit is known for.  The exercise program and the diet aspects are just completely at odds with each other and I don't get it at all.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OptionC: The CrossFit exercise stuff seems ok enough - mixing strength and cardio is good! - though there are some valid safety/injury criticisms about the more competitive aspects.

The weird culty diet stuff, though, is weird and culty.  It focuses on weight and not eating carbs at the (stated or not) expense of performance and recovery which is no bueno for anyone doing the sort of high intensity exercise that CrossFit is known for.  The exercise program and the diet aspects are just completely at odds with each other and I don't get it at all.


My lady friend is cross fit. Paleo.
She will yuck my yums when I enjoy sugar and carbs.
I have convinced her oleomargarine-mayonnaise butt to enjoy some well made bread with seasoned olive oil on occasion, and she will have some.
I can tell by her body language it is an olfactorial orgasm.
Then, she'll push it away like a nun on the verge of climax.
Can't be happy, now, can we?
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OptionC: The CrossFit exercise stuff seems ok enough - mixing strength and cardio is good! - though there are some valid safety/injury criticisms about the more competitive aspects.

The weird culty diet stuff, though, is weird and culty.  It focuses on weight and not eating carbs at the (stated or not) expense of performance and recovery which is no bueno for anyone doing the sort of high intensity exercise that CrossFit is known for.  The exercise program and the diet aspects are just completely at odds with each other and I don't get it at all.


The diet stuff is based on what completely sedentary people should be eating. Avoiding (especially highly processed) carbs is good if you're not moving much. But if you're exercising every day, especially at high intensity, avoiding carbs is just stupid.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have a co-worker who does CrossFit and makes damn sure everyone knows how hard he works out. It's annoying as hell. Last time we had a department meeting at our HQ he comes into the hotel lobby from his workout while I'm eating breakfast talking about his workout. "Are you complaining, or bragging?" He still won't shut up about it.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My relationship with exercise is one of estrangement.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you meet a Vegan Pilot who does CrossFit, which one does he tell you about first?
 
Bear151556
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: My relationship with exercise is one of estrangement.


DITTO!
 
skater
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Summoner101: If you meet a Vegan Pilot who does CrossFit, which one does he tell you about first?


His fixie unicycle of course.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


Ohhhhhh...that Crossfit. My bad.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If a vegan does crossfit, what will they talk about first?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [cdn.shopify.com image 667x1000]

Ohhhhhh...that Crossfit. My bad.


I don't know what that means but I like it.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, we called it calisthenics and we liked it that way!
 
jsmilky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
never heard of it
 
maudibjr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm starting to hate slate
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Excelsior: If a vegan does crossfit, what will they talk about first?


Depends . . . did one of them go to Harvard?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bro, I can't even remember the last day I didn't work out. I know I need a rest day bro, but man, it's like I'm addicted to that grind bro.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Excelsior: If a vegan does crossfit, what will they talk about first?


The half marathon they're training for.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [cdn.shopify.com image 667x1000]

Ohhhhhh...that Crossfit. My bad.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: Excelsior: If a vegan does crossfit, what will they talk about first?

Depends . . . did one of them go to Harvard?



They don't even own a TV, you know.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I got 2 new kidneys at age fourteen from Rhabdomyolysis, but look at how many fake pull-ups I can do....
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
American Dad - Crossfit
Youtube z3NOJKoUrvY
 
