 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Root)   The latest thing you can't do while Black: your job   (theroot.com) divider line
57
    More: Asinine, Crying, Black History Month, Black people, Alonzo Harmon, Police, Knowledge, History, Question  
•       •       •

1445 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2023 at 1:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Muso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mentally ill attention-seeking woman afraid of her own shadow would have had the same reaction from Publishers Clearing House.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woman should be arrested for endangering his life. When Cops and Black people meet, bad things happen.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, Fark - get in here and blame the victim.
You know he must have been up to something - whitesplain how it was all his fault.
I love reading that kind of shiat.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lucky
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThieveryCorp: Mentally ill attention-seeking woman afraid of her own shadow would have had the same reaction from Publishers Clearing House.


Assuming the person coming to her door was black, probably.  She did pull the "I'm so scared" crying routine on the phone with police.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good call leaving because the cops would have definitely shot him if he had still been there.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the cop of HVAC technicians might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muso: [Fark user image 76x53]
[Fark user image 454x324]


yes, the platform nullifies the content. bravo. tre chic
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: Muso: [Fark user image 76x53]
[Fark user image 454x324]

yes, the platform nullifies the content. bravo. tre chic


There's always an excuse to avoid facing the unpleasant.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA The Golden Valley Police Department said the police who responded to this waste of time left without taking any further action, the report says.

AKA the Golden valley Police department is perfectly okay with this type of harassment.

Should be fined for making a false report.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She should have done the sensible thing and told the duct cleaning company she didn't want them to send a black technician.

So they would have known what's up and just refused her business instead of wasting their time.

I sure hope they billed her for the service.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Muso: [Fark user image 76x53]
[Fark user image 454x324]

yes, the platform nullifies the content. bravo. tre chic


But how else can I fulfill the need for smug, grumpy, mediocre middle-aged guy, self-satisfaction if not by proudly announcing my disdain for changing trends of media consumption that no longer fit with my arbitrary standards?  How?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jso2897: Toxophil: Muso: [Fark user image 76x53]
[Fark user image 454x324]

yes, the platform nullifies the content. bravo. tre chic

There's always an excuse to avoid facing the unpleasant.


I'm not saying people don't disregard sources for the wrong reason but posting a story with the headline "Karen Calls the Cops of HVAC Technician For Just Doing His Job" doesn't give a lot of confidence in the authors journalistic integrity (yes, I know)
 
Rucker10
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We all know what she hoped was going to happen when the cops got there. This shiat is attempted murder.
 
khatores
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jso2897: Come on, Fark - get in here and blame the victim.
You know he must have been up to something - whitesplain how it was all his fault.
I love reading that kind of shiat.


It might be a good idea to have a "social norms" class for immigrants who plan to stay in the US more than a certain period of time. Such a class would include a section on the history and current issues around racism and how to handle conflicts that might arise in daily life.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stuffy: Woman should be arrested for endangering his life. When Cops and Black people meet, bad things happen.


If the cops arrested every white lady who called the cops on an innocent black guy, in hopes the cops would kill the black guy, when would the cops have time to kill black guys?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She was hiatting on him, got rebuffed and then called the cops to kill him.
 
Muso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chitownmike: jso2897: Toxophil: Muso: [Fark user image 76x53]
[Fark user image 454x324]

yes, the platform nullifies the content. bravo. tre chic

There's always an excuse to avoid facing the unpleasant.

I'm not saying people don't disregard sources for the wrong reason but posting a story with the headline "Karen Calls the Cops of HVAC Technician For Just Doing His Job" doesn't give a lot of confidence in the authors journalistic integrity (yes, I know)


Are headlines no longer supposed to give the big picture summary of the story?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: chitownmike: jso2897: Toxophil: Muso: [Fark user image 76x53]
[Fark user image 454x324]

yes, the platform nullifies the content. bravo. tre chic

There's always an excuse to avoid facing the unpleasant.

I'm not saying people don't disregard sources for the wrong reason but posting a story with the headline "Karen Calls the Cops of HVAC Technician For Just Doing His Job" doesn't give a lot of confidence in the authors journalistic integrity (yes, I know)

Are headlines no longer supposed to give the big picture summary of the story?


No, there supposed to fit as many arbitrary purity tests as possible.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can't do anything while Black.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Muso: [Fark user image 675x117]


Remember, you can only smart yourself once...
 
H31N0US
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What's interesting is that lady looks and sounds Filipino.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: I can't do anything while Black.


And I just plain can't do my job.  Between the two of us, we've got a lot of the angles covered.
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chitownmike: jso2897: Toxophil: Muso: [Fark user image 76x53]
[Fark user image 454x324]

yes, the platform nullifies the content. bravo. tre chic

There's always an excuse to avoid facing the unpleasant.

I'm not saying people don't disregard sources for the wrong reason but posting a story with the headline "Karen Calls the Cops of HVAC Technician For Just Doing His Job" doesn't give a lot of confidence in the authors journalistic integrity (yes, I know)


Why? Is that not exactly what actually happened in this story? I'm not sure exactly what's wrong with a headline stating the story's content.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

H31N0US: What's interesting is that lady looks and sounds Filipino.


Minneapolis area she might be Hmong. Our government was really thinking when they decided to dump a lot of people from an equatorial climate in southeast Asia at a military base in central Wisconsin.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"This woman approached me as I was responding to a service call. I don't think she lives here. I believe she's trespassing.
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Muso: [Fark user image 675x117]


He mad.
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

H31N0US: What's interesting is that lady looks and sounds Filipino.


An Asian Karen.

Biden's America.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Muso: [Fark user image 675x117]

Remember, you can only smart yourself once...


Depends on how many alts he has.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: H31N0US: What's interesting is that lady looks and sounds Filipino.

An Asian Karen.

Biden's America.


This looks bad.....for Obama.
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
lot of crotchetiness... crotchetyness... crotchetism... crotchety farkers today
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
is crotchety even a word?  I don't know anything anymore
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lady J: is crotchety even a word?  I don't know anything anymore


Yes - old and honorable.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Harmon said following that moment he was repeatedly asked questions about his qualifications and overall knowledge of doing his job.

"Once I actually started to try to do my job, she was over my back. Basically, [continuously] asking me the same question on how I got the job. What was my interest in the job, do I actually know what I'm doing. Like, do I actually know what I'm doing in the home and stuff like that," he said.

No black person could ever understand that advanced science of HVAC!

/If she gets doxxed and fired I'll feel so bad about it
//Not really
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Hoopy Frood: I can't do anything while Black.

And I just plain can't do my job.  Between the two of us, we've got a lot of the angles covered.


I'm mentally ill and enjoy yelling at people on the phone. My people can call your people.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Muso: [Fark user image 76x53]
[Fark user image 454x324]


You're a special kind of ignorant.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lady J: is crotchety even a word?  I don't know anything anymore


Yeah its means someone who makes stuff out of yarn but but not with knitting needles, they use that other hooky type thing.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Muso: [Fark user image 76x53]
[Fark user image 454x324]

You're a special kind of ignorant.


Be careful - he might Farky you......what will you do then, smart guy? Don't push your luck, or you might share my dismal fate.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Another reason to abolish the police:  women, especially cishet white women, use them as their own personal violence service.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She picks the scabs from strangers and yells at the wounds. Why she chose this as her new thing is anyones guess.
 
virtuallythere
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mentally unstable woman but my favorite part is where the victim says he has never had to deal with bullsh@t like this... shouldn't he be super used to dealing with bullsh@t like this if he has been living in our overtly and systematically racist country his whole life?

The whole encounter is farked up but the narrative is overplayed.
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

virtuallythere: Mentally unstable woman but my favorite part is where the victim says he has never had to deal with bullsh@t like this... shouldn't he be super used to dealing with bullsh@t like this if he has been living in our overtly and systematically racist country his whole life?

The whole encounter is farked up but the narrative is overplayed.


let me get this straight... your response to this is, he should be used to it?

uh huh.  I see.
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

austerity101: Another reason to abolish the police:  women, especially cishet white women, use them as their own personal violence service.


It applies to anybody, regardless of race or gender or anything - the police are not your "social normalization" force.
They aren't there to rectify your sense of unease brought about by exposure to things you aren't used to.
They aren't there to address any attack of suspicion of paranoia or uncanny valley or whatever else might be afflicting your soul.
They are to be summoned if and when a crime has been committed, or violence is threatened and imminent.
Any other situation in which they are useful or appropriate is vanishingly rare.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stuffy: Woman should be arrested for endangering his life. When Cops and Black people meet, bad things happen.


That's what she wanted.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

austerity101: especially cishet white women


That lady ain't white. I assume the "cishet" means "heterosexual and does not take exception to her biological situation"?

Why would you bring that up?
 
virtuallythere
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lady J: virtuallythere: Mentally unstable woman but my favorite part is where the victim says he has never had to deal with bullsh@t like this... shouldn't he be super used to dealing with bullsh@t like this if he has been living in our overtly and systematically racist country his whole life?

The whole encounter is farked up but the narrative is overplayed.

let me get this straight... your response to this is, he should be used to it?

uh huh.  I see.


You did not get anything straight... Just a simple observation... if narrative = true, this shouldn't be the first time this guy has encountered it in his whole life. 
Never even implied what happened was ok. Pretty sure I mentioned it was farked up.  
Great twist though.... Chubby Checker would be impressed.
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

virtuallythere: Mentally unstable woman but my favorite part is where the victim says he has never had to deal with bullsh@t like this... shouldn't he be super used to dealing with bullsh@t like this if he has been living in our overtly and systematically racist country his whole life?

The whole encounter is farked up but the narrative is overplayed.


Unacceptable behavior is still unacceptable. Maybe we focus too much on motivations.
Okay, so maybe she wasn't being "racist" in the classic sense. Her behavior is just as unacceptable, whatever it's motivation.
I tire of excuses always being made for people being assholes to those who serve them.
Let's see if we can't just concentrate a little better on not being jerks, m'kay?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

virtuallythere: Mentally unstable woman but my favorite part is where the victim says he has never had to deal with bullsh@t like this... shouldn't he be super used to dealing with bullsh@t like this if he has been living in our overtly and systematically racist country his whole life?

The whole encounter is farked up but the narrative is overplayed.


Maybe his neighborhood isn't like yours.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.