(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Don't think just do it   (cbs12.com)
25
posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2023 at 11:39 AM



25 Comments
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I kinda wanna see what happens if you squeeze his nips.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: I kinda wanna see what happens if you squeeze his nips.


There's that thinking we just talked about.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of the nips is labeled 'dirty' I think, but I can't read the other one.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Somacandra: One of the nips is labeled 'dirty' I think, but I can't read the other one.


For a minute I thought it said 'Lalala'

Dog sings lalalala
Youtube wyX7_FGmJFg
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: One of the nips is labeled 'dirty' I think, but I can't read the other one.


I thought they might be his kids' names.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: One of the nips is labeled 'dirty' I think, but I can't read the other one.


Live by the nipple, die by the nipple.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they arrested a white guy for drug trafficking in Florida. I thought they just let that go, while executing colored people for sport.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the message here "live by the nipple, die by the nipple?"
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All these lil white kids with the physiognomy and nutritional intake of a Slim Jim covering themselves with flash art "badass" tats will never not be hilarious to me. Tats writing checks that skinny ass can't cash gotta be a liability when your cellmates w/a MS13 initiate with a life-size tattoo of a skull on his skull. Good money says this lil gamer geek miscreant gets massacred in jail.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't think, Just do it" should really be Florida's official slogan.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: "Don't think, Just do it" should really be Florida's official slogan.


TFG approves
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having trouble coming up with an Importance of Being Earnest joke, so here's Jim Varney instead:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First thing I thought of.
Big City Greens - Thinking Is Hard (From "Big City Greens")
Youtube 4hxh12-8WyA
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ethan hawke, florida edition.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Words to live your life in prison by.
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: "Don't think, Just do it" should really be Florida's official slogan.


"come for vacation leave on probation."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm hoping since he has named guns tattooed on his chest he doesn't have kids.

It's a very small hope.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I'm hoping since he has named guns tattooed on his chest he doesn't have kids.

It's a very small hope.


One *would* hope...but I'll bet you dollars to donuts, he's got at least five kids with five different women.
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is a good philosophy
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When he's 50 he'll think about how stupid he was when he was younger. Or die from stupidity first.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: This is a good philosophy


Sometimes authentic thought must be disclosed or revealed through action alone. The jejune ennui of life can only be indirectly abstracted from praxis, if you will.

/no I won't
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The tattoo artist couldn't be bothered to finish the barrel of the revolver?
 
