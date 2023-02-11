 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK)) Hero Hero Scots schoolboy stands up to bullies that called him 'a girl' for three years so he can grow his hair to help sick kids   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
15
•       •       •

HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My son does this too. He hates haircuts, so this is the only way I can get him to cut it at all.

Any bullying was promptly ended when he punched the lead bully in the throat. I wasn't sure whether to be proud of him for ending the bullying, or more proud of him for paying attention when I taught him not to punch somebody on the chin, mouth, or nose because there was a good chance of hurting your own hand.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good kid. We need more people like this in the world
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no1curr: Good kid. We need more people like this in the world


We have more people like this in the world. The haters and crazies drown them out too often.

Really admire the kid for his determination. I endured bullying and harassment when I was his age. It sucks especially when it's bigger kids and teenagers.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What the fark backwoods no contact with civilization place does he come from? Long hair hasn't been considered a girl thing since the 60s.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Boy grows hair out to donate it to the little princess fund. That's pouring gas on the bully fire. Good throat punching  kid! Kudos. Here's to your continued philanthropy.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: My son does this too. He hates haircuts, so this is the only way I can get him to cut it at all.

Any bullying was promptly ended when he punched the lead bully in the throat. I wasn't sure whether to be proud of him for ending the bullying, or more proud of him for paying attention when I taught him not to punch somebody on the chin, mouth, or nose because there was a good chance of hurting your own hand.


My older son used to do it in high school (he had a friend who had to have cancer treatments). The fact he was 6'5" and held a Black Belt usually shut the bullies up.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: What the fark backwoods no contact with civilization place does he come from? Long hair hasn't been considered a girl thing since the 60s.


I caught plenty of shiate from a-hole FIB tourists when I grew mine out as a bartender twenty years ago. But I think that was more the clientele than anything.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is subby implying that long hair on a man is only manly in the specific case that lives are being saved?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's also the Blue Paint for those extra badass days.
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: My son does this too. He hates haircuts, so this is the only way I can get him to cut it at all.

Any bullying was promptly ended when he punched the lead bully in the throat. I wasn't sure whether to be proud of him for ending the bullying, or more proud of him for paying attention when I taught him not to punch somebody on the chin, mouth, or nose because there was a good chance of hurting your own hand.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size



AirForceVet: no1curr: Good kid. We need more people like this in the world

We have more people like this in the world. The haters and crazies drown them out too often.

Really admire the kid for his determination. I endured bullying and harassment when I was his age. It sucks especially when it's bigger kids and teenagers.


My attitude towards bullying has oscillated between "those kids need help" and thinking how cool it would be if the nerds trained during the summer, bulked up, then came back to school and took those asshole kids to Beatdown University.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: My son does this too. He hates haircuts, so this is the only way I can get him to cut it at all.

Any bullying was promptly ended when he punched the lead bully in the throat. I wasn't sure whether to be proud of him for ending the bullying, or more proud of him for paying attention when I taught him not to punch somebody on the chin, mouth, or nose because there was a good chance of hurting your own hand.


I taught my son to make sure everyone sees the bully really deserved it.  He had a "friend" that relentlessly picked on him.  One day he'd had enough and pounced on the punk.  It took three other kids to pull him off.  The bully experienced a moment of clarity and stated he really deserved it, and my son didn't get it trouble.  He also earned a ton of respect from his peers, no one messed with him after that either.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
GEORGE THOROGOOD-GET A HAIRCUT.wmv
Youtube su3HiXOjrfA
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: My son does this too. He hates haircuts, so this is the only way I can get him to cut it at all.

Any bullying was promptly ended when he punched the lead bully in the throat. I wasn't sure whether to be proud of him for ending the bullying, or more proud of him for paying attention when I taught him not to punch somebody on the chin, mouth, or nose because there was a good chance of hurting your own hand.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sighhhhh... How can anyone think women have equal treatment in this world when the biggest, most hurtful insult you can hurl at a boy is to call him a girl?
 
robv83
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HugeMistake: My son does this too. He hates haircuts, so this is the only way I can get him to cut it at all.

Any bullying was promptly ended when he punched the lead bully in the throat. I wasn't sure whether to be proud of him for ending the bullying, or more proud of him for paying attention when I taught him not to punch somebody on the chin, mouth, or nose because there was a good chance of hurting your own hand.



And then everybody clapped...
 
