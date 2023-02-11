 Skip to content
(TimeOut)   Riders: Can we have subways that run on time and don't reek of urine? MTA: Great news, everyone - we put new stickers on the old token booths. Oooh, futuristic   (timeout.com) divider line
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh FFS
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's the late 70s / early 80s version of the future, except silver has been replace with black. Look close enough and you'll see youthful memories of Epcot in there.

There's only one explanation: Consultants
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Great news! We spent millions of dollars to upgrade the facilities we use. You'll still get the same crappy ride and service, but just imagine how much more comfy we will be.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
To be fair, it's hard to smell the urine now through all of the weed and vapes.
 
