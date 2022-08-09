 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 353 of WW3: Britain's Defense Ministry says that Increasing rivalry between Wagner and Russian defense ministry is a 'key factor' in end of prisoner recruitment. So when does the civil war start? It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Poland, Russia, United States, France, Germany, Country, Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And here... we... go....

It's almost like a heartbeat. I wonder why the regular pattern? I imagine frantic occasional efforts to "fulfill" a missile order from Putin, where workers dredge around the spare parts or cannibalize other missiles to put together a decent number of missiles for each attack. Then everyone collapses until the next round. I wonder how many duds explode right when they are fired?

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm starting to think that I need to revise my guess again.

monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I know mine is way too high, but consider me an optimist
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I know mine is way too high, but consider me an optimist


Maybe not.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where's the pool on a certain Orc leader being no longer among the living?  That's where I want some action.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1140!
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (maybe for White Day if someone gives you a Valentines gift?):

Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

monsatano: Harlee: I'm starting to think that I need to revise my guess again.

[Fark user image image 850x1005]

I know mine is way too high, but consider me an optimist


I'ma leave mine where it is, i wanna see by how much Ukraine can exceed my expectations.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good morning, everyone! The coffee pool says hi.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is why you don't hire mercs for combat operations.  However I hope Vlad never catches on.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And it's weekend, saturday was only a 1/2 day and i get sunday off. First weeks' paycheque, already sent 2/3 of it to parents to buy food for the next week, so looks like that avenue is sorted for now. I'ma head to the store to get myself some Turbovite for the next few weeks.
 
keldaria
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

monsatano: Harlee: I'm starting to think that I need to revise my guess again.

[Fark user image image 850x1005]

I know mine is way too high, but consider me an optimist


Never underestimate the Ukrainian Armies ability to kill Orcs
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: And it's weekend, saturday was only a 1/2 day and i get sunday off. First weeks' paycheque, already sent 2/3 of it to parents to buy food for the next week, so looks like that avenue is sorted for now. I'ma head to the store to get myself some Turbovite for the next few weeks.


Congrats on the new gig.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Russia conducts 4 air strikes on Snake Island overnight.

Two Russian Su-24 aircraft conducted four strikes with air-dropped bombs on Ukraine's Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, a small but strategically important outpost in the Black Sea, overnight on Feb. 11, Odesa City Council reported citing Ukraine's Southern Operational Command. No further details were provided.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In the frozen trenches of eastern Ukraine... A moment of silence? Fatigue? A moment of respite? Prayer? Who knows what may be going through this soldier's head. But, his furry friend is close by, always on guard and ready to console or be consoled. Photo: Boris Bukhman
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Irisclara
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nearly year after Ukraine invasion, only 17 of 122 top companies have exited Russia - watchdog
from Euromaidan so Fark won't link

https://euromaidanpress.com/2023/02/10/nearly-year-after-ukraine-invasion-only-14-of-top-world-companies-have-exited-russia-watchdog/
 
Irisclara
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Peace on OUR terms.

AP: UN draft resolution calls for peace ensuring Ukraine's 'sovereignty, independence, unity, territorial integrity.'

According to the Associated Press, the draft resolution, circulated to all UN member nations except Russia and Belarus on Feb. 9, is "broader and less detailed" than President Volodymyr Zelensky's ten-point peace plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine, presented during his speech to G20 leaders on Nov. 15.

The emergency session of the General Assembly on Ukraine will commence on the afternoon of Feb. 22, AP reported, citing General Assembly spokesperson Paulina Kubiak.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Canada mints a solid silver coin in the shape of a Pysanka egg.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harlee: It's almost like a heartbeat. I wonder why the regular pattern? I imagine frantic occasional efforts to "fulfill" a missile order from Putin


Definitely has to do with supply/manufacturing/logistics. This is how long it takes to make a missile and move it to the front lines and fire it off. Of course no civil infrastructure does it piecemeal, they do it at scale. So this is a batch of missiles arriving at once. Like clockwork.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is what the bullet-riddled fence looks like in Irpin. Even in the darkest times, Ukrainians find the courage to feel something positive.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wagner is too small & lacks the domestic support to kick off a Russian civil war.

There also are a lot steps being taken to contain their influence... spreading them out more on the front lines, starting a second mercenary company within Russia, propping up Prigozhin's political enemies, and security forces talking sadly about how Ukraine would surely assassinate Prigozhin if they got the chance.

On the flip side, those steps wouldn't be being taken if Putin didn't see Prigozhin as a potential threat.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As for the high death toll: I'm guessing Putin's offensive has officially started. The next few weeks are going to be nasty, bloody, and quite possibly determine how the war will end.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: This is why you don't hire mercs for combat operations.  However I hope Vlad never catches on.


Maybe someone should offer cash to Wagner fighters if they bring a a head of a Russian general or colonel and surrender?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Irisclara: Russia conducts 4 air strikes on Snake Island overnight.

Two Russian Su-24 aircraft conducted four strikes with air-dropped bombs on Ukraine's Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, a small but strategically important outpost in the Black Sea, overnight on Feb. 11, Odesa City Council reported citing Ukraine's Southern Operational Command. No further details were provided.


Didn't the Russians miss the island entirely the last time they tried this?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Irisclara: [Fark user image image 800x796]

This is what the bullet-riddled fence looks like in Irpin. Even in the darkest times, Ukrainians find the courage to feel something positive.


Maybe not that particular one, but many of these bullet-hole murals have been painted by a Canadian woman.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The high loss of Russian artillery compared to their tanks and APVs is interesting.  They lost a fair number of all of them, but it shows Ukrainian counter battery is doing its job.

I also imagine that losses of artillery are likely to be the most undercounted of statistics.  Drones probably reveal a lot of the losses, but if you are just firing counter batter at a grid coordinates where you know Russian guns are set up, and you don't have any assets to fly over and do a damage assessment, you are probably gonna miss some.  Especially if the Russians try to cover up some of their losses by dragging away destroyed guns for scrap and parts.
 
Reek!
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Irisclara: Peace on OUR terms.

AP: UN draft resolution calls for peace ensuring Ukraine's 'sovereignty, independence, unity, territorial integrity.'

According to the Associated Press, the draft resolution, circulated to all UN member nations except Russia and Belarus on Feb. 9, is "broader and less detailed" than President Volodymyr Zelensky's ten-point peace plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine, presented during his speech to G20 leaders on Nov. 15.

The emergency session of the General Assembly on Ukraine will commence on the afternoon of Feb. 22, AP reported, citing General Assembly spokesperson Paulina Kubiak.


The problem will be to get Russia to agree.  Even if (when) Ukraine liberates 100% of their territory, they will still not have any leverage to make the war stop.
I believe that regime change in Russia will be required.  I am not hopeful that the Russians will take that step on their own, but I also don't think that any solution imposed by the US/Europe will provide long-term security.

/maybe they can restore the monarchy?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Harlee: It's almost like a heartbeat. I wonder why the regular pattern? I imagine frantic occasional efforts to "fulfill" a missile order from Putin

Definitely has to do with supply/manufacturing/logistics. This is how long it takes to make a missile and move it to the front lines and fire it off. Of course no civil infrastructure does it piecemeal, they do it at scale. So this is a batch of missiles arriving at once. Like clockwork.


I almost agree with you, but I think it IS piecemeal.

Analysis of missile parts are finding that Russia is using Kh-101 and Kalibrs that were produced earlier in this year.  So there is no more stockpile; they are making and then firing them.

Production estimates vary wildly, but best guess from analysts right now is that Russia can produce Kh-101 at a rate of one every one to two days, and Kalibrs at a slightly lower rate than that.

But if you fired a few missiles each day, they wouldn't get through Ukrainian air defenses.  So they build some up and then release them in a salvo, mixed with other types from their dwindling storage.

The bad news is that they are likely to be able to keep doing this indefinitely, as they appear to have gotten around export restrictions of Western parts.  New missiles keep getting found with new Western parts in them.
 
Northern
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

monsatano: Harlee: I'm starting to think that I need to revise my guess again.

[Fark user image image 850x1005]

I know mine is way too high, but consider me an optimist


I think we can help Putin "retire" by offering oligarchs lots of perks and admittance to polite society again.  In exchange they reduce their nuke stockpile to their submarine fleet, leave Ukraine, and stop interfering with the U.S., UK, and EU.
I am willing to bet one of the oligarchs wouldn't mind disposing of the others.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Irisclara: Good morning, everyone! The coffee pool says hi.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
TheRussian Dude: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ST5SKaK87bM

Sunshine:
c8.alamy.comView Full Size

sunflowernsa.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
